Southern Pines has changed a great deal since Pappy and Ginnie Moss and their party would climb atop horses and set off into the longleaf pine woods with their hounds in search of fox or perhaps just a beautiful ride on a fall morning. “Horse Country” has long been part of Southern Pines’ heritage — and been well-preserved by its current-day custodians on the 4,000-acre Walthour Moss Foundation — but development pressures have never been far away.
New housing developments have crept ever closer up May Street over the last few years, and the town is set up for a transformational experience over the next several years along its Morganton Road corridor. New medical offices are under construction, and the developer of the popular Streets at Southpoint in Durham has approval for a large new project of shops, restaurants, offices and homes. Other projects, including a possible YMCA, are in the talking stages.
Meanwhile, on U.S. 1 and 15-501, traffic congestion remains, but the state in a few years plans to reimagine the corridors in their entirety, bringing vast changes to businesses there.
All of that could be seen as a threat to preserving the integrity, the charm, the history and the pivotal environmental mission of Horse Country. But an agreement announced last week guarantees and protects this special part of Southern Pines for generations to come.
Protecting the Foundation
The Walthour-Moss Foundation, created decades ago as a preserve and escape for the equestrian community, granted a conservation easement to the U.S. Forest Service. That means its several thousand acres of native ecosystem — home to 31 rare or threatened species, including the vulnerable red-cockaded woodpecker — will be protected from development pressures.
The foundation was established as a charitable trust by William O. “Pappy” Moss to ensure the preservation of the open land that he and his wife, Virginia Walthour Moss, so treasured. It comprises much of the area between Youngs Road, May Street and U.S. 1, along with what’s known as Horse Country between Southern Pines and Vass.
It has always been the foundation’s mission to serve as steward of this land, which grew from an initial gift of 1,500 acres to more than 4,000. The role of steward has been made more difficult by encroaching development and — over the last 20 years or so — determined interests by the state Department of Transportation to build a U.S. 1 bypass through the land. That project ultimately was scuttled, but not without a staunch battle from those determined to protect Horse Country.
After the announcement of last week’s agreement, equestrians and preservationists could breathe easier.
For Ever More
The easement given to the Forest Service is essentially a voluntary legal agreement that permanently restricts the development of property in the interest of conservation. The land will remain owned and controlled by The Walthour-Moss Foundation.
“This conservation easement is a component of our long-term plan to protect this land and to ensure that it permanently remains intact and available for equestrian use,” said Stephen Later, the chairman of The Walthour-Moss Foundation. “Many people contributed their time and treasure to assemble and to preserve this forest over the past century. This is an expression of our gratitude for their commitment.”
Key to the agreement are prohibitions against future subdivision, construction and paved surfaces. For anyone worried the DOT might yet pull a fast one or strongarm Southern Pines into a bypass through Horse Country, that has now been short-circuited.
In the end, Southern Pines has left a long circuit of natural pathways and pristine pines through which all matters of flora and fauna will be protected.
In this era of transformational development, it’s good to know Southern Pines will forever have a large swath of itself remain as it was, is and ever will be.
