Birdie, by FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic, for establishing and operating what, by virtually all accounts, appears to have been a successful first week of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.
The two practices set up in the Pinehurst Fair Barn, putting together a smooth process of receiving, processing and vaccinating local senior citizens.
Said one, in a recent letter to us: “The people from FirstHealth, including the many volunteers, did an excellent job. This is what happens with a well coordinated effort from the folks at FirstHealth.”
For its part, the Moore County Health Department vaccination team, charged with getting thousands of other senior vaccinated, has been getting praise for handling efforts from its office in Carthage.
Said another letter writer: “From signing up online to getting a call back to set an appointment time to the process to receive the shot, the MCHD was smooth, well organized and simple. The staff was beyond nice and helpful.”
We know our health officials here can only deliver as many vaccinations as they receive, but it’s clear that the local process is off to a strong start.
Birdie, by the Sandhills Classical Christian School family on its recent successful opening of its newest campus expansion. The addition of its upper school puts all students on the same Whispering Pines campus after being spread out from Whispering Pines to Southern Pines the last few years.
“There’s a sense of: we did it, we made it, we’re something now. You begin to feel a little bit of a rootedness, that on this piece of land you feel a sense of legitimacy,” said Head of School Dell Cook.
The unification project is a long time in coming. Sandhills Classical Christian bought 58 acres in Whispering Pines in 2016 and, in 2018, opened a first phase of its campus to about 200 elementary school students.
Construction on its Upper School started this past June. Last week, middle and high school students started their spring semester across a courtyard from their younger counterparts.
Future plans include a pair of athletic fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, and the school is currently fundraising toward the construction of a 30,000-square-foot arts and athletics center.
Birdie, by 11-year-old Joe Caliri for picking up and running with a New Year’s Day bicycle giveaway in Robbins after learning that the long-running Project Santa had canceled its effort.
“I live in this community so I know about the people here who need bikes… like, I’ve been riding most of my life,” he said.
Working in the barn on a donated mechanic’s stand, Joe assembled a bike from salvaged parts but knew he needed to do better. His plan was to contribute bikes donated by family, friends and strangers, but what could he do in just two weeks?
Turns out, quite a bit. In the end, 34 new or reconditioned bikes were lined up in the parking lot adjoining Carolina Fried Chicken to be given away.
Joe is already planning for next year.
Birdie, by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office for agreeing to take a detention center officer and convert that person to a deputy who will serve as a “jail navigator” focused on helping inmates on mental health and substance abuse issues.
The goal in addressing those issues is to reduce “return visits” and drug overdoses in Moore County, said Sheriff’s Major Andy Conway, who oversees the detention center.
“It will be beneficial for one person to direct coordination to ensure accountability,” Conway said.
FirstHealth is also involved in the project, using some grant money for computer equipment and software so inmates can connect virtually with peer support specialists who can provide counseling for substance abuse disorder.
Progress will likely be slow, but the outreach effort has great potential to address a pervasive problem in our community.
