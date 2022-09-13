The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade ensured abortion rights would be battled over at state and local levels.
And so it was no surprise that, in a conservative county like Moore, Commissioner Nick Picerno would want fellow board members to weigh in.
Picerno recently sought a resolution that, first and foremost, supported “the inalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings including the preborn from conception to birth.”
The resolution also would have had the board: support the court’s decision; ask the General Assembly to pass legislation that recognizes human life begins at conception; and seek input from the community “that may help determine possible measures that religious organizations and nonprofits can adopt” to help parents of “preborn children and to become a county that truly welcomes and protects the gift of life from conception or fertilization through all stages of development.”
Much of that remains highly debatable, yet it’s not out of character for Picerno to lead the way or for commissioners to offer opinions on religious and cultural issues beyond their control.
However, what was surprising last week is that Picerno couldn’t convince the other four commissioners to take up his resolution.
Pushing the Issue
Abortion remains legal in North Carolina up to 20 weeks, although the number of sites where it is offered are limited mostly to major cities. Our commissioners have already heard public comment — from both sides — on whether to declare Moore County something akin to a “pro-life” sanctuary, even though there are no abortion providers in Moore.
Picerno’s resolution pivoted on the debated issue that human life begins at conception or fertilization. The vast body of law around abortion has centered around fetal viability outside the womb, which medical consensus has determined to be around 23 or 24 weeks.
Commissioners last week chose — wisely — not to even broach the subject. Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Graham asked the resolution not be considered because three of the five members are leaving the board in December.
“I think this board needs to remember that this resolution depends on at least three commissioners sitting on a board who will not be here when this measure is taken up in Raleigh next year,” Graham said.
“Given all that and the controversial nature of this issue, I believe any issue regarding this matter should come from a current sitting board with their personal opinions, and they should not be required to work with legislation in Raleigh on (this board’s) personal opinions.”
That was enough for fellow commissioners Frank Quis, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke, who voted with Graham to remove it from the agenda without consideration, angering a number of audience members who had expected its passage.
“You have taken the path of politicians instead of statesmen and stateswomen that is so desperately needed in this time,” said Charles Garrison, pastor of Calvary Memorial Church in Southern Pines.
Stay Focused
We do not concur. What is desperately needed these days are leaders who seek to unite rather than create another fault line upon which to divide us.
Picerno’s desire to stake out Moore County on abortion was expected. As a commissioner from 2008-2016, he would occasionally take Moore into social and religious issues well out of the normal course of county business. While we respect his passion and desire to do what he thinks is right, the fact is commissioners ought to be using official county proclamations for things like honoring Scouts, 100-year-olds and award-winning quilters.
There is a forum for matters of faith and national political agendas, and it’s not in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The board has more important issues that matter to all of us — matters of public health, safety and welfare. Commissioners serve us best when they keep faith and national politics out of local public business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.