Republicans in the General Assembly burned a great deal of time and oxygen last week trying to convince North Carolina that their compromise abortion legislation was “mainstream” and respectful of women.
Granted, the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’ that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks is not nearly as drastic as neighboring states. Georgia and Florida all have bans beginning after six weeks of gestational age, South Carolina is angling for almost a total ban and Tennessee essentially bans all abortions except for very limited exceptions.
Indeed North Carolina, with its current law allowing abortions up to 20 weeks, has seen an inflow of patients from around the Southeast since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion regulation to the states.
Lawmakers “have worked for months to come up with this mainstream, common-sense piece of legislation that will address the abortion issue, as well as reduce infant and maternal mortality and morbidity,” said state Sen. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, who was part of a working group of Republicans who negotiated the abortion bill. No Democrats were included.
While not as radical as some other states’ laws, there is no question that the new North Carolina abortion restrictions limit women’s options and risk setting back women’s health and reproductive care significantly.
And let’s not kid anyone: this is just a first step. Should Republicans win key state races next year, they will be in position to pass even tighter restrictions, or even an outright ban.
Real Impacts
Compared to most Southern states’ abortion laws, North Carolina’s proposed regulations appear generous. But the reality is they greatly ratchet down women’s options. That is, of course, the intention, though lawmakers might portray otherwise.
Many women do not even know they are pregnant until well into their sixth week or even longer. Once learning they’re pregnant, women are then “on the clock” in terms of notifying partners, determining their futures and then, should they wish an abortion, try to schedule an appointment, assuming there’s a provider close enough.
Put all that into practice and a woman could quickly find herself outside the 12-week window. Ta-da!
Additionally, the bill is full of lesser provisos that make abortion more difficult legally, financially, physically and emotionally for women and providers.
For instance, there’s a lot of new paperwork and processes around consent and more pre- and post-abortion procedures. Doctors will be required to sit down in person with someone seeking an abortion to discuss the procedure and obtain consent. The patient then needs to return to the same physician 72 hours later for the procedure and return again for a follow-up within two weeks — assuming they have adequate transportation and can get time off.
Doctors testified last week that the legislation needlessly interferes with science and medical practice. They might as well have been talking to a wall.
2024 Looms Large
Unspoken in all this — at least from Republicans — are the political implications to abortion legislation. By portraying this new legislation as “mainstream” and “common sense,” Republicans can come off as being reasonable legislators, unlike their counterparts in neighboring states.
But this is a multi-step process, and we’re just completing step one. The next step will be to redraw legislative districts later this year to make districts even more friendly to conservative candidates, thus diluting abortion as a ballot-box issue.
Step three is getting staunch abortion opponents elected next year to statewide office. That means getting current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson elected governor and getting current U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop elected attorney general, a position he has signaled to others he wants.
Both are fierce abortion opponents. Working with a legislature engineered for conservative Republicans to win and dominate, we easily see step four: a draconian abortion ban in 2025.
What happened in Raleigh last week is not an end, but rather the end of a beginning. The ultimate goal is to dam the mainstream and turn common sense into nonsense. Don’t be fooled.
