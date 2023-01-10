It has been a long time in developing — and will still take time to bring to fruition — but a clear plan is finally in place for a new, badly needed library for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen, now more than 9,000 residents strong, is served by the same public library as the town had in 1907, when the streets were packed sand and horses pulled wagons along Main Street.
Page Memorial Library, at the corner of Poplar and Main streets, opened in 1907 and exists today as the second oldest public library in North Carolina.
It is a member of the Sandhill Regional Library System, a five-county collective of “rural” libraries. Even rural libraries, such as the one in the small town of Robbins, are larger and newer than what Aberdeen can offer.
But town officials, working with library supporters and volunteers, have outlined a new plot. Aberdeen has donated a historic wholesale grocery building at 123 Exchange St. that had previously been home to Railside Antiques.
The donation allows volunteers now to worry about upfitting and equipping an already existing building instead of raising millions to build a new one from scratch, which had been the previous plan.
“Just as the building housed food for grocery stores in the area for residents to purchase and nourish their bodies, a library will offer residents of all ages the opportunity to nourish their minds and souls via books, quiet respite areas, a computer area and a community room for small gatherings,” said Tom Cruce, president of Friends of the Aberdeen Library.
New Use, Old Building
The library-to-be was originally built in 1920 by Aberdeen Wholesale Grocery Co., which used the railroad to deliver its products. Like many of these century-old buildings, the bones are strong, but the esthetics need work. And so the town is working with a UNC Chapel Hill student, who has a degree in architecture and is pursuing a master’s in library science, for the interior design.
Cruce and Janet Peele, treasurer of the Friends group, envision a community meeting area, study tables for students, a children’s section, computers and space for various youth and adult programs. In short, they see a municipal facility addressing the modern needs of a growing and vibrant community.
The new library would be approximately four times larger than what the town currently has. The Page Memorial Library, at 960 square feet, is smaller than a standard two-bedroom apartment available up the street from its downtown location.
While quaint and charming in its own right, the library simply can’t offer much. It is open four hours a day during the week. It has no weekend hours.
Ushering in Modern
The original plan was to build from scratch on land bought four years ago on North Pine Street, something that could top $3 million or more. Now, volunteers and library advocates will spend a third of that upfitting a building almost directly across the street from the original location, which advocates hope to turn into a passive park.
Aberdeen officials have been sympathetic over the years to the need for a library but always have found more pressing needs. The building donation is a huge step forward that doesn’t cost the town money and furthers an important change for the town.
“When we were growing up, there were 900 people living in Aberdeen: now it’s closer to 9,000,” Cruce said. “When Page Memorial was built, 535 people were living in Aberdeen. You can see … the need to bring Aberdeen library resources up to the current century.”
The plan, hopefully, is to get to a point with fundraising and construction to where the new library can open in 2025. That seems far away but is much closer than supporters ever imagined — and with a much happier ending.
