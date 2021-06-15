In less than a month, Moore County and its municipalities will begin new budget years. Unlike last year, when the coronavirus left many impacts unknown, our communities are going into the new year in much better shape, aided in part by better-than-expected sales tax collections and lots of federal COVID relief aid.
Despite last year’s uncertainty, our friends in Pinehurst finally — after more than 25 years of back-and-forth — committed to a solution for a badly needed public library to serve residents there.
In Pinehurst’s case, the answer was in front of it the whole time. The Village Council is taking over the venerable Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archive in the village center. The council is adding 1.5 cents to its tax rate and dedicating the bulk of that to help absorb the costs of adopting the library into village operations.
That decision, combined with a long-term plan to upgrade and expand the library and archives, is a welcome relief for the soon-to-be former private operation that has changed little since opening in 1964, despite Pinehurst bursting forth in population to become Moore County’s largest municipality.
But as anachronistic and ill-accommodating as Pinehurst’s library situation has been, an even worse situation exists due south, in Aberdeen.
Stuck in the Past
Aberdeen, now pushing 9,000 souls, is served by the same public library as the town had in 1907, when the streets were packed sand and horses pulled wagons along Main Street. Page Memorial Library, at the corner of Poplar and Main streets, opened in 1907 and exists today as the second oldest public library in North Carolina. It is a member of the Sandhill Regional Library System, a five-county collective of “rural” libraries.
The library is open four hours a day during the week. It has no weekend hours. At 960 square feet, it’s smaller than a standard two-bedroom apartment up the street.
Everything else in Aberdeen has kept up with the times, or at least has had some updating in the last 114 years. Other than the stories upon its shelves, the public library is little changed.
A Friends of the Aberdeen Library organization formed in 2014 to start the discussion of a new library. In that time, the group has raised more than $100,000 in its effort. That includes buying a lot at 105 N. Pine St. in 2018 for a new library. Combined with a neighboring lot the town already owns, the site could work nicely for a new building, allowing the current site to be used as an adjunct for things like genealogy research.
Faith in the Right Things?
There are any number of reasons for Aberdeen officials to say they have higher priorities. But they’re also capable of leaps of well-founded faith, such as the investment the town is making in the new athletic complex down off U.S. 15-501. The town sees such a complex drawing people from out of town for soccer tournaments and the like. But what about drawing town residents downtown with a beautiful library that can be a community gathering spot? Isn’t that also economic development?
“The benefits for a functional library are numerous, and they include much more than just books,” Tom Cruce, a member of the Friends group, recently told town commissioners. “Programs that would not only provide cultural entertainment but also educational experiences for all ages could be attainable. This is something that the citizens we have spoken to wholeheartedly support.”
He added that the organization’s “casual polling” of local merchants “clearly tells us that the merchants deem a functional library as a plus for the town and for their overall business activity given the proximity of the site to the center of town.”
It only took Pinehurst about 25 years to figure out how best to serve its residents with a public library. How long will it take Aberdeen?
