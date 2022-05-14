A year ago, Aberdeen received a rare chance not only to preserve an important part of its past but also guide a critical component of its future. The town has succeeded on both counts.
The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners last week approved the broad concept of “Aberdeen Station,” a creative and practical re-imagining of the former Aberdeen Elementary School campus on U.S. 1. As approved, plans for the 17-acre site will respect and protect a key component of the town’s history while accommodating the growing demand for more shops and homes in a central part of the town.
“If we let somebody else come in here and develop it, we’re going to get something that we don’t want,” town planner Justin Westbrook said. “This (zoning) is trying to get it where the town has some control over the development.”
The concept of a mixed development — one that blends civic function and commercial interests with new neighborhoods — is just drawings on paper at this point, but it holds the promise, if pulled off correctly, of a dramatic new public-private partnership rarely seen in Moore County.
Maintaining the ‘Beacon’
Aberdeen Station “serves as a beacon for the community, and has for decades,” town planners write in their project summary. Indeed, the site at U.S. 1 and Elm Street was originally the town’s high school — home of the Red Devils. Once Pinecrest High School opened in 1969 and consolidated high schools in southern Moore, the school converted into an elementary school. The property is blessed with a high-school-sized auditorium and gym — perfect for a growing town in need of such facilities for its parks and recreation department.
Aberdeen’s plan preserves the gym and auditorium. On the land closest to U.S. 1, the town would work with a developer on building retail, including some that would have apartments on floors above. This would encompass land that currently consists of the existing classrooms, administration office, cafeteria, shop building, and teacher and bus parking lot. A third component would create a new neighborhood behind the property for up to 45 homes.
One of the main concerns for town commissioners was parking. Mayor Robbie Farrell could envision a situation where a popular event at the auditorium — it seats about 700 people — might inundate the available parking and have cars flowing onto side streets.
“If we have a big event, we don’t want people parking on Elm Street,” he said.
But Westbrook assured him and the other commissioners that Aberdeen was in the driver’s seat of this entire project.
“This plan,” he said last week, “provides a lot of flexibility to ensure the staff gets the right developer as well as the right uses.”
Goals Accomplished
Control is key. With this plan, Aberdeen will have oversight over everything that’s done on the property because Aberdeen will be a partner. In most rezonings and land development, the town holds a hearing and oversees the plans and has a say in appearance, but once shovel hits dirt, it’s essentially out of their hands.
And there is yet another aspect of this deal in which the public wins. As part of its $900,000 purchase agreement with Moore County Schools, the town agreed to a profit-sharing deal if it subdivides and sells parts of the campus over the next 15 years. So there could yet be more money for schools coming from this arrangement.
Deals like this one don’t happen frequently, which is why it was critical for Aberdeen not to let this opportunity go by. As development pressures continue to press upon our towns, it is important to preserve our past and ensure a quality future. Aberdeen Station accomplishes both.
