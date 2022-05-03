There is a good chance we will know before the month is out who the new leader will be for Moore County Schools. The Board of Education has been meeting behind closed doors for the last couple of months to review and interview superintendent candidates.
The board’s goal is to name a new leader before the end of May. Eight of the 18 applicants received initial interviews last month. Three finalists are coming back next week for intensive discussions.
Regardless of the board’s selection, the next superintendent has a full agenda in front of him or her. It won’t be easy, and it will entail more than just being skilled at education. A new superintendent will need to balance politics, policy and people skills to be successful with the following issues:
Hiring
The district has 116 job vacancies on its website, the majority requiring state licensure; fifty vacancies are classroom teachers. It’s grand that the board wants to hire more teachers, but right now it can’t fill what it has on the books.
To our mind, this might be the highest priority. The fractiousness, infighting and cynical political manipulations created by or participated in by board members has spilled into the ranks, sending teachers and staff for the exits.
We can’t provide quality education with overworked teachers and fill-ins, and we can’t attract good educators if they are undermined or micromanaged for political points. Working climate, compensation and professional development are critical to attracting people to come work here. Addressing this has to be the first priority for a superintendent.
Budget
There is no doubt that the amount of local money going to school districts is expanding. The school district is growing in number of students and complexity. Former Superintendent Bob Grimesey frequently had a tense relationship with the Board of Commissioners when it came to funding.
Moore County officials and the schools have talked a long time about a funding formula that would bring some level of expectation and ability to plan. There is merit to that with new relationships.
Academic performance
Moore County Schools is a top district in the state — and a leader in its region — on a number of academic measures. It has the 13th highest graduation rate of 115 school districts. The number of high school students who have taken at least one college course has almost doubled in six years, and the number receiving credentials for career and technical education has increased almost 500 percent.
That being said, reading and math proficiency scores among some students are still stubbornly below where the district needs them to be. A new superintendent will need to pay attention to improving these metrics.
Capital projects
A new superintendent benefits from an aggressive capital project campaign in the past five years. Through a voter-approved bond referendum, the district built three badly needed elementary schools to replace old buildings in Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines. Commissioners agreed to borrow additionally to build an entirely new elementary school in Southern Pines and a large renovation and expansion at North Moore High School. Other facilities are getting upgrades.
But there’s more to do, and a new superintendent will quickly need to begin planning for: a new middle school; expansion, renovation or replacement of West End Elementary; a new elementary school in Carthage; expansion and renovation at Union Pine and Pinecrest high schools; among other projects.
It can take two or three years to talk through these projects, so the clock starts ticking on Day One for the new superintendent.
Due to confidentiality laws and applicants’ demand for privacy, we have no way of knowing who the Board of Education is interviewing. In this final stage of deliberations, the board should take into account the work ahead and pick our next superintendent accordingly.
(1) comment
Why bother? Mr. Locklair to be doing OK, and he’s a native, so taxpayers won’t have to pay for relocation by just naming him. MCS schools are in decline anyway, and alternatives are rapidly expanding. They will be on display at the School Choice Expo this Saturday in Pinehurst. MCS has better start trimming the fat now and preparing for even leaner times.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.