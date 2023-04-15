When the Moore County Board of Commissioners considered a pro-life resolution last September, it put the matter on its agenda ahead of time and gave the public an opportunity to comment.
Commissioner Nick Picerno, who sponsored that resolution, didn’t get the outcome he wanted; his fellow four commissioners took a pass on it.
Now serving as the board’s chairman and chief agenda setter, Picerno didn’t take the same path when he wanted to revisit the pro-life position. It didn’t get posted to the advance agenda.
Instead, it and another resolution condemning hate speech were brought up during the meeting, with Picerno calling them “time-of-the-essence” items that needed to be discussed immediately because of “legislation that’s being passed right now” in the General Assembly.
As one might expect, Picerno this time got the positive vote he originally wanted, albeit with a split 3-2 decision.
A win’s a win, but more importantly, Picerno pitched a shutout where it counted the most: avoiding public dissent and having people question his judgment.
‘The Complexities Involved’
The resolution passed earlier this month starts innocuously enough, citing the Declaration of Independence and the Fifth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution about providing for the protection of human life and liberty.
But then it veers off into the ditch on the right side of the road, with the commissioners expressing their “support” for the “inalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings including the preborn, from conception to birth, and requests the General Assembly to enact legislation affirming the importance of the preborns’ right to live.”
Unlike last time, this resolution this time offers a nod that the issue of abortion is fraught with repercussions. “The Board recognizes the complexities involved in enacting such legislation impacting fundamental rights of both the preborn and women, especially where incest, rape, and medical emergencies are factors.”
It concludes by saying the county “supports public input from citizens, churches and other social organizations that may help determine possible measures that can be adopted to provide support for mothers and fathers of preborn children and to become a county that truly welcomes and protects the gift of life from conception or fertilization through all stages of development.”
Mighty magnanimous for a group of middle-aged white guys who will never know pregnancy or the fear and worry of a child they can’t support. Will the county be there to support those precious lives financially “through all stages of development?” Not on the small-government-is-better watch of Picerno.
A Rightward Lurch
We’ve said many times that controversial social issues like abortion have no place at the county level. Picerno, who has routinely in the past pushed multiple fiats of his faith on the county, lurched the board way out of its lane on this, a point that was emphasized by fellow commissioners John Ritter and Frank Quis, both of whom are pro-life.
“I just felt that it would be the more conservative approach not to have a board resolution on the matter but to (instead) instruct everyone to contact their representative in Raleigh to express their opinion,” Ritter said.
Abortion is not a slam-dunk issue, even in Moore County. Many of us are divided over key aspects of the issue, especially whether life begins at conception. And while many support no change to state law, others are more comfortable with less draconian limits after 12 or 16 weeks of pregnancy.
The General Assembly is no clearer in its legislative direction. Although House and Senate leaders have said they likely will pass some further restriction on abortion this term, there is no consensus yet. Time is not so “of the essence” that this couldn’t have waited until the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday evening, when more people would be able to come out and speak — for and against the resolution.
If the commissioners want to exercise their faith, let them do so in church with everyone else. And if you’re going to express the courage of your convictions, have the courage to face your critics.
