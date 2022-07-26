Like a wayward child who needed to leave home to see the grass is never greener on the other side, the World Golf Hall of Fame announced last week that 25 years was enough in Florida and that it would be returning home to Pinehurst.
The news left North Carolina, Pinehurst and golf’s leaders jubilant, effusive in their praise of a decision that really seemed a no-brainer.
“Simply put,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan, “it just makes sense.”
Yes, the Home of American Golf makes obvious sense for the World Golf Hall of Fame, especially since the Hall was born here 50 years ago. It makes sense that a sport so steeped and loyal to its tradition would return to a place that is the very epitome of that tradition.
But what really makes sense about the deal is that, after almost 50 years of the Hall struggling to stay relevant and afloat financially, everyone has pretty much given up on the notion that it will ever be anything more than a cool place to kill a couple of hours and between the 18th hole and the first beer.
Florida Excursion
The Hall of Fame had humble roots. It began in 1974 in the center of the village in a house that was later converted into a Bank of America branch.
A few years later, the Hall moved into a new building a mile or so down Midland Road, overlooking No. 2’s fourth green and fifth tee. The $2.7 million complex featured two gleaming white concrete structures.
But the Hall was closer to the Pinehurst Traffic Circle than the center-village pedestrian traffic. It never generated the kind of enthusiasm and cash flow needed. Indeed, Diamondhead Corp., the original owner, saw the Hall more as a marketing tool for its land development than for what it represented to the game. It simply never was a destination for folks, even those who came here to play golf.
And so the Hall split town with its new paramour in 1998, the PGA of America, for northern Florida.
There, the same mistakes were repeated. The Hall was plunked out off Interstate 95, surrounded by parking lots it never needed, a part of the World Golf Village. It was married to other courses, hotels and real estate promoters. Even the PGA had enough of the place eventually and moved its offices elsewhere. It put the Hall of Fame on notice: You have until 2023 to figure out your next move.
A Plan Based in Reality
That move is now clear. The USGA will give it space within the Golf House Pinehurst campus it is building across from the Pinehurst Member’s Club.
“You simply can’t get to No. 2, or The Cradle or No.4 or the Carolina Hotel without passing by us and that’s one of the things we love most about this new home for the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Whan said. “With over a million golfers pilgrimmaging here, we love the idea that part of that visit now will be revisiting the roots of the greatest in this game.”
The goal, finally, is not about the Hall making money but doing what these things do best: honoring the sport, its greats and its history. It will be the kind of place where it will stand out by standing in the way.
Overall, as Whan said, the Hall’s return and new location just makes sense. And we could not agree more with Gov. Roy Cooper last week when he said North Carolina is the place for the best golf in the world. “And Pinehurst,” he said, “is our crown jewel.”
And now the wayward but rightful jewel of the World Golf Hall of Fame is set to be refit into the crown.
