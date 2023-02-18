It’s not every day that our smaller towns see external six-figure investments in their well-being, but that is exactly what Vass and Carthage officials have recently experienced.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce, intent on improving the fortunes and abilities of small towns across the state, created a new fund last year. Called the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the program is a $48 million effort aimed at local governments with limited economic competitiveness.
Get off the main highways and drive along two-lane state-roads and you get an almost immediate sense of the need. North Carolina is replete with once-vibrant small towns — previously supported by farms, textile plants and other employers — that have long become hollowed out by economic forces beyond their control.
While the state’s main cities like Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington may be thriving with diverse and successful enterprises and populations, small-town North Carolina has suffered a disproportionately larger decline.
But as those big cities fill up and grow more expensive, smaller, more rural communities are drawing attention. Spruce them up, the state reckons, and you can make them far more marketable. The grants can revitalize downtrodden downtowns, support small businesses and spark investment.
And so it is that, of the 42 recent recipients of Rural Transformation grants, Vass received $650,000 and Carthage $350,000, allowing the towns to do things they otherwise never would have had the funds to get to.
Kickstarting a Vision
In the case of Vass, its grant will go toward sidewalks that would connect Vass-Lakeview Elementary School to Sandy Ramey Keith Park.
Along with sidewalks, town planner Molly Goodman told The Pilot that the town intends to add benches, landscaping, bike racks and other interactive pieces for the community. The sidewalk will run along Holly Street.
“We have big goals of sidewalks and trails all throughout the town,” Goodman said.
And while some think the sidewalks create a more welcoming ambience, the truth is they have a much greater impact.
“Vass is experiencing changes and growth like all areas of Moore County, and with that we want to ensure we are keeping up with the desires and needs of our citizens,” said Mayor Henry “Eddie” Callahan in the news release. “One thing we lack is safe non- vehicular connections. We have a goal of providing pedestrian connections throughout most of our small town, and this grant will help us kickstart that vision with sidewalks and amenities in the heart of Vass by connecting our downtown area with our town park.”
Fostering Opportunity
Over in Carthage, that town will use its $350,000 grant to support completion of its Downtown Corridor Plan, which entails designs around improving aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks and construction of new sidewalks in and around the Courthouse Square.
Carthage needs this, given that the county is in the process of building a major expansion of its courthouse in the town center. And several other small businesses have either recently invested or announced plans to open downtown, including Southern Pines Brewing Co.’s recent purchase of the historic Tyson Buggy factory with plans to convert it into a new tap room and gathering spot.
“I am thrilled about the improvements that the Rural Transformation Grant funding will bring and for the opportunities it will foster in the future,” said Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp. “The town of Carthage is growing, and the downtown core — the heart of our community — has really shown the most revitalization over the last two years.”
Within the competitive realm of municipal budgeting, these types of projects would probably not be deemed essential for the limited dollars small towns have for operations. The state’s Rural Transformation Grant program is speeding up by years towns’ abilities to invest in themselves, improve their fortunes exponentially — and living up to its name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.