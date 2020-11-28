Bogey, by one of Moore County’s congressmen, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, for hewing to the party line instead of doing what’s best for this country.
For better or worse, the 2020 election is over and Joe Biden is president-elect. Most responsible Republicans know that but refuse to utter that, for fear they’ll offend President Trump. And so you have Hudson, recently elected by his fellow Republican congressmen to a leadership post in the caucus.
Hudson told CNN last week that the wildly loony and unsubstantiated allegations leveled by the Trump team were “breathtaking” and “serious enough that they need to be investigated.”
CIA corruption? Venezuelan communists gaming election machines? Throw in a good Area 51 theory and let’s play the trifecta, Congressman.
“I mean, it’s breathtaking to think about,” Hudson said of the allegations. “And if it’s not true, then there needs to be a reckoning on our side.”
Last week, even the White House had seen enough of the deranged theories and cut loose N.C. native Sidney Powell, the Trump team attorney who had been spinning the wild tales.
We’ll be here waiting when a statement comes out on the “reckoning,” Rep. Hudson.
Birdie, by the village of Pinehurst, for finally getting the attention of the National Park Service. The Park Service announced last week that it would spend much of the next year doing a thorough assessment of the village’s national historic landmark status and how it fits in with the village today.
The village won the historic designation in 1996 — ahead of its first U.S. Open — for its unique role in the development of golf in America and as the home base of legendary course designer Donald Ross.
But the landmark distinction has been under “threatened” status for the last few years, due in part to the construction of a roundabout on Carolina Vista and changes to the Village Green to create Tufts Memorial Park and add parking.
The NPS study will now take all that into account and give the village a better understanding of where it stands. The agency has also taken off the “threatened” tag from the village.
“To now have this productive dialogue again, we’ve done several Zoom calls with them and conference calls, and we’ve just been really pleased with how we now feel like we can work with them,” said Village Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who had undertaken a tremendous study of her own last year of the landmark.
A thorough study will give the village clarity of how it can grow — but still honor its past and history.
Bogey, by the panicked shoppers out there who, apropos of nothing at all, are wiping out grocery store shelves again of toilet paper and other paper products.
The shortage back in March — the first signs of the pending coronavirus crisis — lasted for a few months before paper goods slowly began filling shelves again. While shortages are appearing in some other states that are having lockdowns and stay-home orders, nothing of the sort is occurring here. But nervous nellies watching the TP fly off the shelves in other states must feel the need to pad the already extraordinary caches they built up the first time.
Birdie, by Moore County Schools, for its recent ribbon-cutting of the North Moore High School expansion and unveiling of the Charles Lambert Science Wing. The school has long needed updates to meet the needs of its growing athletics program, and it has lacked adequate classroom space.
The new project, which Moore County commissioners agreed to spend about $13 million on, pays special tribute to the late Lambert, a longtime educator and principal who represented northern Moore on the Board of Education.
“Charles was a devoted servant of our students and an uncompromising advocate for our northern Moore schools,” said Pam Thompson, school board vice-chair and a North Moore graduate herself. “I am so thankful and delighted that we’re able to honor him this morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.