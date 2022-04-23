The saga of Pinehurst and its quest for a municipally operated library reads like a Greek odyssey: lots of characters, subplots, twists, longing, despair and a final turn toward home.
That story is not over, but the plot has taken a turn toward safe harbor. Last Monday, more than 70 characters, in roles both large and small, came in from the cold April rain and huddled inside the cramped foyer and children’s reading room to celebrate “the next chapter” in this story of Pinehurst, the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives.
”We all love the history of Pinehurst,” said Mayor John Strickland. Speaking of the building sheltering those gathered, he said it “brings together the best of library, museum and archives collection for the residents of Pinehurst.”
After all the exposition, Pinehurst officially took ownership and responsibility for the library, a cozy Colonial Revival that anchors part of the Village Green and has served the community as a privately owned operation since 1964.
As quaint as the building has been over those years, the village long ago outgrew what it could provide, both in programming and book offerings. Gatherings were always compact affairs, and occurrences of 10 or so people showing up concurrently to return and check out books would make the place seem positively crowded.
Nothing will change in the short term — the “next chapter” has mostly existing characters in new roles — but drafts of the subsequent chapters are exciting and, overall, will be a solid asset to the village.
The Obvious Answer
Village officials have struggled for years over how best to navigate the issue of library services. A variety of arguments had been hashed over for years: How should a new library be financed? Where would it be? What would it offer? What would happen to the valued Tufts Archives? Should Pinehurst even have a library in the digital information age?
The village spent money on consultants to help sort out these affairs. Nothing really changed.
All along, the most logical solution was the most obvious one.
“It was staring us right in the face,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. “What we needed to do was put in place an agreement that would build upon what’s right here in this unique place with this unique building, because it’s so important to our community.”
Unlike most libraries, which act as single-purpose operations, the Given Memorial Library also houses the Tufts Archives, which possesses a vast trove of mementos, artifacts and documents that narrate Pinehurst’s history from its 1895 founding. Many of those artifacts also chronicle the history of golf not just locally but its establishment in the United States. Because of that, it attracts thousands of tourists and visiting scholars and researchers every year.
So the village, in the end, has taken on not just a library but a museum as well.
‘Just Turning the Page’
Our heroes are not yet in safe harbor, but the horizon is coming into clearer focus. The village has committed to an expansion of the physical building, but not until after the U.S. Open in 2024. And the village is in for “providing better and bigger library and archive services for our community,” Sanborn said.
The foundation that has long supported the library will keep doing so by raising money for an expansion and to help fund operations. “This is a momentous event, I believe, in our beautiful ‘Eden in the Pines’ which we have here,” said Stuart Mills, who has chaired the library foundation’s board of directors.
This story may feel concluded to some, or it may feel like a new one has just begun, Sanborn said, but that’s not the way he views it. “We’re just turning the page.”
On to the next chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.