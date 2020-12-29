A month ago, we learned that Moore County Schools had agreed to a $200,000 settlement with a former student who accused then-school resource officer Joshua M. Evans of engaging her in sexual acts back in 2017.
The civil case was sealed when filed in September. The parties will say the seal — an unusual step done without any public notice — was done to protect the plaintiff, a minor at the time of the allegations. Upon its unsealing on Dec. 18, though, it would seem the district may have been looking to protect more than just the student.
The legal complaint is one despicable and tawdry paragraph after another, not just of Evans’ purported actions, but that of staff at Pinecrest High School who, according to the lawsuit, failed at multiple points to intervene sufficiently and do the right thing for fear of exposing their own private peccadilloes going on then at the school.
But the failure extends further. Despite what would appear to be a preponderance of pretty solid evidence, Moore County District Attorney Maureen Krueger and her staff couldn’t get any kind of conviction of Evans — and last week dropped all charges.
From the principal’s office to the prosecutor’s office, this whole affair represents not just a culture of impropriety, but an abdication of responsibility by those we charge with protecting our children.
A Real Peyton Place
Complaints and facts alleged in a lawsuit are just that: allegations. Not every deed or person’s actions or motivations outlined in this lawsuit may be true. The school district’s statement, issued after agreeing to the settlement, makes clear its agreement comes “with no admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of any party.”
But the overall tone in the suit weaves a narrative like a real Peyton Place among Pinecrest administrators, staff and the school’s police department. Some of those staff have moved on, but some remain. The principal at the time, Bob Christina, resigned unexpectedly and without much explanation in 2017. He is mentioned multiple times in the suit for alleged dalliances with staff, and failure to intervene in his staff’s suspicions of Evans and the plaintiff.
“Although the suspicious and inappropriate nature of Defendant Evans’ relationship with (the plaintiff) was readily apparent to numerous members of the faculty and administration,” the suit reads, “such individuals failed to take reasonable measures to investigate such relationship and discover the unlawful acts taking place due to their distraction from and fear that such investigative measures would expose a broader environment at Pinecrest High School of frequent sexual misconduct between and among faculty and administration.”
No More Blind Eyes
The system — school and judicial — let down this young girl. In the process, they let us all down. The district attorney’s office tried Evans in August 2019. A jury cleared him of a couple of the charges, but couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on several others, forcing a mistrial. “Botched” doesn’t begin to describe this case.
Then, Krueger, on her way out of office, last week dropped the charges against Evans rather than seek a new trial or let her successor decide. Southern Pines attorney Tom Van Camp, who represented the plaintiff, said his client and her family “are extremely disappointed with the actions taken by the district attorney’s office and we are investigating circumstances surrounding these dismissals.”
They should. New District Attorney Mike Hardin will be sworn in Friday. Perhaps he will be more interested in the pursuit of justice.
In its well-lawyered statement, the school district says, “We ask that the media and members of the community understand the extreme sensitivity of this case and the paramount importance of the plaintiff’s well-being and respect her privacy in this matter.”
But what’s also of “paramount importance”? That Moore County Schools not turn any more blind eyes to the well-being of any one of the 13,000 children we put in its care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.