Eagle, by the friends of Phil Menendian, who rallied around him and his wife after a freak accident in West End left him severely injured.
Menendian was working on a mobile sign for his church at the intersection of N.C. 211 and N.C. 73 when a distracted driver drifted and hit the sign and Menendian’s car. In the chaos, he was left with two severely injured legs and had to be airlifted to a regional trauma center.
That was when friends and fellow members of West End United Methodist Church jumped in. While some tended to his wife, Cathy, others, led by 93-year-old retired engineer Bill Bower, worked to build wheelchair ramps at the Menendians’ home in Seven Lakes West.
“When I got home, I just cried because I saw the ramp (in progress),” Cathy said. “We have been so overwhelmed with all that has been done for us and will continue to do.”
Birdie, by Beth Whitman, who decided to give away decidedly different “party favors” for her recent 80th birthday celebration.
Instead of the usual presents for the celebrant, Whitman invited friends to her house to mark 80 games of pingpong — she played 75 games of tennis for her 75th — and then gave each guest $80 cash and asked them to use the money to do something good for someone else.
The former O’Neal School educator, who retired 10 years ago, wanted to make sure everyone had a good time at the party and then carried the spirit outward.
“I’m not sure where it came from but it came more than a year ago. Once it came, I started to do arithmetic and I said, ‘no, I’m not going to do the arithmetic. I just want to do this,’” Whitman said. “I’ve been looking forward to it because it was a great idea.”
“This,” said friend Barbara Sherman, “is a representation of Beth’s spirit of giving and her commitment to making the world a better place.”
Birdie, by Miranda Smith, the N.C. State University student and Robbins native who has started a cross-country trek via bicycle as a way to remember her grandmother and raise funds for cancer treatment.
Smith, who graduated from North Moore High School two years ago, is pedaling for The Ulman Foundation, which offers support to young adults seeking cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins University. The foundation also supports groups of young adult cancer survivors in nine cities, including Raleigh, as they return to a fully active lifestyle.
The 4,000-mile trek, which started last week, has raised $7 million over the years. This year’s ride departed Baltimore. Over 50 days, Smith and about 30 other participants will cover an average of 75 miles each day on their way through the Midwest and Montana and back down through Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada.
Bogey, by David Hensley, who can’t enjoy good news or let others enjoy it either. On Tuesday, the Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and Pinehurst Village Council received a special tour of the new Pinehurst Elementary School, which will open in August. It’s a beautiful modern school that has been long awaited by parents and the community.
But even before the tour could get started, Hensley began asking about costs and belittling staff and the county for what he believed was an overly expensive school. It’s not, but he later went on social media with his complaints.
As Hensley went on his harangue, multiple attendees, including Superintendent Bob Grimesey, board members Libby Carter and Bob Levy and County Commissioner Jerry Daeke, tried to assure Hensley everyone knew the costs and that the spending was in line and had been approved by voters in 2018. This, they said, was supposed to be a happy day for the entire community.
Hensley refused to let up until finally the tour began over his comments. He then turned around and left.
Some people just can’t handle good news.
