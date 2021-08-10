The General Assembly’s “long” session, begun back in January, is now lumbering into its eighth month. In that time, lawmakers have stirred plenty of fights — most of them expected — over COVID protocols, school curriculum standards and Critical Race Theory; energy regulatory reform and tax changes. And there’s not even a budget yet, so there’s one fight yet to come with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
But one fight we didn’t quite expect to see was one the General Assembly has picked with the 108-year-old N.C. High School Sports Association. Lawmakers who have spent the last several years stripping powers and authority away from cities and towns now want to dissolve the association that governs high school sports and turn it into part of the state bureaucracy.
Why? Lawmakers say the independent authority that governs more than a dozen sports lacks transparency, accountability and is enriching itself at the expense of schools. They especially bristle at a $27.8 million endowment. Total assets exceed $41 million, the largest for such groups in the nation.
But the proposed changes also appear to be driven by personal frustrations by some lawmakers who say their local high schools are paying too much for vendors, fined too much for rule violations and being punished too harshly when teams or players misbehave.
Reaction and Overreaction
One of the lawmakers leading the “reform” charge is Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County. Last month he took an existing House bill, gutted it and replaced it with language wiping out the association. In its place: an N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission, which would be overseen by the State Board of Education and cover middle and high school sports.
The commission would have 17 members appointed by the governor, the Senate president and House speaker. Rules and policies regarding athletics would be created by the State Board of Education, and the commission would oversee compliance.
That commission would include roles that are currently on the association governing board: coaches, athletics directors, school administrators and school superintendents or assistant superintendents.
The new changes would eliminate fines — a key enforcement mechanism now — for a system of “demerits” that would lead to further punishment depending on severity of infractions.
McInnis has his own personal beef with the association: what he considers unfair punishment of the Anson High football team for taking part in a fight a couple of years ago that caused it to miss the playoffs.
“I think they (NCHSAA) did it just because they could,” McInnis said in an interview with HighSchoolOT.com. “Anson County is a small, rural school district ... those kids don’t have a voice, but their senator has a voice, and this senator is not going to just stand idly by.”
The association did itself no favors when its executive director, Que Tucker, a Black woman, gave an interview contending her race and gender were behind the reform legislation.
“I’m disappointed,” she said, “that at this time our politics have sunk to the level that we now believe it is OK to politicize education-based athletics at the high school level.”
Sideline Dissolution
There is room for improving the governance of high school sports, but dissolving a 108-year-old private organization and folding it into part of the state bureaucracy is folly and antithetical to conservatives’ view of smaller government. It’s a clear overreaction.
Both sides in recent weeks have gone behind closed doors to talk through the issues, indicating McInnis’ nuclear bomb ploy could be a negotiating tactic.
This state’s high school athletics programs have worked well for more than 100 years without the heavy hand of the General Assembly. “We know that there’s politics,” said Roy Turner, president of the Athletic Directors Association in a statement, “but in this situation, politics and athletics should not meet.”
