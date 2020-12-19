The story of Southern Pines — and much of Moore County — these last few years has been the white-hot home construction market and lack of available land.

And so when the owner of more than 150 acres of it decided recently she was ready to sell, you’d think the outcome would be foretold. Surely we’d see more majestic longleaf pines come crashing down to make way for more faux cottages.

Barbara Sherman had another vision, though. And it is through that vision — and the goal of owners before her — that Southern Pines will get 157 acres of additional open space and nature trails for future generations to enjoy.

The Southern Pines Town Council, making one of its most important acquisitions in years, agreed earlier this month to pay $1.6 million for the property known as the Whitehall Tract. Located off Pee Dee Road and abutting the town’s stellar Reservoir Park, the land is home to protected wildlife species like the red-cockaded woodpecker and gorgeous longleaf pines that Sherman, a retired N.C. State veterinarian, spent years restoring. She used prescribed burns to encourage the natural biodiversity of the Sandhills to flourish.

“Developers have called. I wasn’t sure if I could work this out, but my dream was to have the town buy it,” Sherman said. “Isn’t it wonderful when your dreams come true?”

“Wonderful” about covers it. This land has long been appreciated for what it is. Before Sherman bought it in 1999, it was under the protection of David Drexel and his family.

Cassie Drexel said her family could not be more pleased with the deal Sherman struck with the town.

“We know our father is looking down and so happy. He has always just loved that land. This would make his heart sing to know it will be taken care of and not developed,” she said, “that it will always be a wonderful place for people to enjoy.”

Portions of the land are under a conservation easement, but other parts could have been developed. Southern Pines, in particular, has seen land values soar in recent years with new commercial and subdivision development interests flooding the market.

Southern Pines, through Drexel’s vision and Sherman’s continued stewardship and action, has added a valuable asset to its books.

“I’ve had so many phone calls from long-term residents who are so excited,” said Mayor Carol Haney. “So many are thrilled that this is what we are doing with it. It took a while, but it worked. This to me is a really exciting project.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days