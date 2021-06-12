It’s not every day that a hospital builds a new cancer center, and in mostly rural counties like Moore, it’s virtually never.
Cancer, in all its forms, is a complex, multifaceted disease that requires sophisticated science, expensive equipment and specialized teams to handle everything from the oncological to the psychological aspects of treatment.
New cancer centers cost tens of millions of dollars, so when a new one breaks ground, it’s usually in a larger metropolitan area, attached to a major medical center that can draw patients statewide.
All of that, then, makes even more impressive the recent groundbreaking FirstHealth of the Carolinas held for its new freestanding $68 million consolidated cancer treatment center going up on Page Road across from the main hospital.
“What we’ve got here today,” said FirstHealth Foundation Board Chairman Art Medeiros, “is a groundbreaking not just of a building. It is our community’s commitment to a line in the sand that we will fight cancer.
“I believe we are building a haven of hope. We are building a haven of healing. We are building a haven of help.”
Hope, healing, help — for an entire region, not just cancer patients.
Full Spectrum of Care
When the four-story facility opens late next year, it will provide not just for ongoing treatment of patients, but also space that will house FirstHealth’s clinical trials and research program. Initiated first in the early 1990s, that program has expanded with most trials focused primarily on breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.
In 2019, FirstHealth made history twice: enrolling the first patient into a worldwide trial testing the efficacy and safety of immune therapies designed to battle cervical cancer, and as the first health care system in the nation to participate in a clinical study with a robotic piece of equipment that assists with lung biopsies.
The center also will include a fourth floor designed exclusively for patient support services to serve both patients and their caregivers. And the cancer center’s healing garden will be a focal centerpiece.
Overall, the center will be a one-stop location for the 15-county region FirstHealth serves. What that means is it keeps a patient closer to home instead of making a longer drive to get treated in Chapel Hill, Raleigh or Charlotte.
Good for All
While construction of this center is a welcome sign for cancer patients and their families, it’s also a major new asset for the overall community as Moore County grows. Along with quality schools, access to professional services is a key factor employers consider when deciding whether to locate or open operations in a community.
In that respect, the breadth and depth of medical services offered through FirstHealth and other local medical providers have played an outsized role in drawing people to live and work in Moore County.
In case the pandemic didn’t bring this point home to you, the nature of work is changing. More companies are transforming more of their workforces as remote employees, allowing them to live elsewhere. As a result, suburban and bedroom communities are booming as people look for a lower cost of living but higher quality of life.
And a new cancer center also works to recruit more good-paying jobs in the health care sector — everyone from doctors to nurses to allied health professionals and researchers. It’s all a virtuous cycle, in which good begets good begets good.
Furthermore, a new cancer center raises FirstHealth’s statewide profile and builds upon its strength as a standalone health care system in an era of megamergers in the industry. A strong hospital system keeps care local and costs down.
Hope, healing, help — the new FirstHealth cancer center is groundbreaking in so many ways.
