It was jaw-dropping news last year when Amie Fraley, executive director for the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, learned that her organization was the beneficiary of a $3.5 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Life-changing donations happen virtually never, so Fraley and her organization, dedicated to meeting the needs of affordable housing in this community, did not want to squander such good fortune.
“We knew we needed to take a pretty bold step,” Fraley said, “in order to make sure we had somewhere to build for the next decade or more.”
“Bold” would be an appropriate word to describe how local Habitat officials plan to put Scott’s donation to work. Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills recently purchased more than 100 acres in Aberdeen with the plan of building a “mixed-income community” focusing on workforce housing. The plan is for Habitat to partner with local employers who want to serve people earning less than the county’s median income.
In addition to the single-family detached homes Habitat is known for building, the community would include townhomes, duplexes and other forms of housing. Fraley also hopes the property will be a “very intentional living community,” where volunteering is encouraged, and people know and care about their neighbors.
As we said, “bold.”
Building Homes
Workforce housing has been a prime focus for state and local officials and employers in the past couple of years as the real estate market has spiked in value. Soaring costs of raw land and homes for sale have driven many low- and middle-income families to live farther from where they work in order to find affordable housing. Today, a large number of people who work in Moore County commute in from Hoke and Richmond counties because they can’t afford to live here.
Workforce housing refers to affordable housing for people who earn 60 to 120 percent of the median income. That is slightly higher than Habitat’s affordability model at 30 and 80 percent of the county’s median income. It’s part of why Habitat wants to partner with local employers — to provide more housing without the same “capping requirements.”
The General Assembly has already seen this session a couple of bills introduced that would stimulate workforce housing. Locally, Pinehurst Resort has incorporated a plan to include some workforce housing at its Pinehurst No. 10 development off N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.
Habitat’s 100 acres is between Pee Dee Road and U.S. 15-501, near Burney Hardware.
“It’s really beautiful property, especially for us, because it’s sort of positioned perfectly in our footprint of Moore, Richmond and Hoke County,” Fraley said.
Building Community
The focus on workforce housing is part of Habitat’s strategic planning for the next three to five years. Through meetings with community leaders, employers, town staff and residents, Habitat learned it could continue to best serve the area by providing this type of housing.
The other bold aspect of this project is that it would not just be a collection of homes. Fraley envisions a community that could fill some of its own needs. The property would likely contain some commercial property that could accommodate walk-in medical clinics, day cares and possibly a convenience store or gas station. Fraley also hopes the property will include a “resilience hub,” like a modern community center.
In total, the land could sustain Habitat’s mission for at least another 15 years and add between 100 and 200 affordable homes to the community.
Scott offered her donations to the 84 local Habitat chapters without strings, but Fraley thinks she would approve of the concept behind the land purchase. After receiving the donation, she said that the spirit of Scott’s gift was meant “to step it up and keep doing great things.”
This new plan is bold proof of a thoughtful stewardship that will support this community for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.