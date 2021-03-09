It is too soon to hail Pinehurst for, after more than 20 years, finally closing the book on its longstanding library problem. But the solution announced last week to take over operations — and expansion — of the privately held Given Memorial Library is positive forward movement indeed.
If the deal between the village and the library board ultimately can be executed as it was outlined, residents in Moore County’s largest municipality will finally have a library they can call their own along with an archive of some of the village’s — and golf’s — more precious historic memorabilia.
But ownership and responsibility for library services is just the first chapter. Still left to be settled is an expansion and funding that must occur for the vastly undersized library — and where such an expansion would occur. The agreement commits the village to expansion and capital investment — $1 million immediately and more potentially in a few years — but other questions remain unanswered.
Can the iconic building on the Village Green be expanded in place? Can it accommodate both library and archives? And if one must move, where would it go? And what would it cost?
These are all great challenges for village leaders who have been leery for decades of sinking millions of dollars into such a project.
A Winding Narrative Concludes
On face value, we have a deal that has been staring the village in the face — for years. The simplest idea all along had been for the village to work out a deal with the privately operated Given Tufts Board to assume library operations and ownership.
But the village, known for its quaint curvilinear roads and maddening curvilinear thinking on issues large and small, took the long path to get here. Thousands were spent on a consultant, surveys, interviews, research on needs, potential locations.
Interesting discussions and ideas did surface. But in the end, the most logical answer — taking over Given and expanding operations — turned up at the right time, and it keeps the village center as a destination for residents.
The village, which had earmarked $1 million for Given’s expansion seven years ago, will now take that money and use it for immediate improvements to both the library and archives. Designs for expanding the library and archives are expected next year. Capital fundraising would start in 2023. Ideally, the village would begin expansion after the U.S. Open in 2024.
Under this arrangement, Given Tufts donates its collections, furnishings and the neoclassical building on the Village Green to Pinehurst. The organization also would lead fundraising to improve the library and archives. And it will hold and manage its $2.5 million endowment for the perpetual benefit of the library and archives.
A Perfect Alignment
In addition to taking over the library and all that entails, the village also will be assuming control over the prestigious Tufts Archives, which shares space at the Given Memorial Library in the heart of the village. The archives include the memorabilia and history not just of Pinehurst but the very game of golf itself and the works of the legendary Donald Ross.
“We initially focused on the provision of library services only,” noted Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland. “The alignment of the library with the archives, and the importance of both to Pinehurst residents, was well-noted, however.
“It became clear that the intentions of the directors and village government were the same, namely to find the best long-term solution for management and preservation of the library and the archives that was consistent with the best long-term interests of our residents.”
The great thing about all those winding roads in the village is that, eventually, they wend you back to where you began. So it is, too, that, in the end, Pinehurst will have a library it already knows and that it can grow at the right time.
