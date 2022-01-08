When thinking of economic development, we’ve become conditioned over the years to think of the big projects that pick North Carolina for a new manufacturing center, headquarters or regional office.
Those projects grab all the glory, but sometimes it’s the quiet, smaller projects that, over several years, build into positive change for a community.
So it is with the good news of North Carolina’s investment in Moore County — specifically the Samarcand Training Academy in Eagle Springs.
Samarcand Academy opened in 2015 at the former site of Samarkand Manor, a rehabilitation complex for delinquent children that was shuttered in 2011. Over the past six years, the site has been somewhat of a pet project for state Rep. Jamie Boles, the Moore County Republican who has helped draw millions in state dollars to rehabbing the facility.
These days, law enforcement agencies across North Carolina send officers to Moore County for various types of training. The SBI and state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement divisions host their basic training academies at Samarcand. The academy now includes classrooms, dormitories, a firing range for weapons training and a dining hall.
“One thing we can never do,” Boles said a couple of years ago at the dining hall’s dedication, “is get enough training for our professional law enforcement. I have a commitment to increasing this.”
The latest appropriation from the state involves more than $4 million to purchase an old high school in Biscoe, in neighboring Montgomery County. The satellite property to Samarcand will serve as a training ground for officers responding to school shootings.
“This will be a place to train school resource officers, administrators at school’s and bring in school psychologists and teachers to train them how to look for signs of troubled youth,” Boles said. “There will also be training there of live fire with an officer going into a school trying to track the assailant down, and see how they react.”
The upgrades at Samarcand will also include an improved live-fire training building, in which instructors can change rooms around and impose different scenarios on officers. The state is putting almost $2 million toward that project.
All this will create more than 20 jobs. More importantly, it’s providing an investment to a rural part of Moore County dependent over the years on agriculture. So while the prominent projects will continue to collect all the accolades, it is the smaller investments that will ultimately provide substantial return for Moore County and law enforcement training across North Carolina.
Projecting Out
The Sunrise Theater looms large as an icon for the town of Southern Pines. The independent art-house theater, with its outdoor performance stage, plays an outsized role in the town’s entertainment life.
As such, it was important to find the right person to be its new executive director to replace Marybeth Poplyk. The board of directors found its leader in Kevin Dietzel. We’d say he knows the business from the ground up, but he actually started 10 years ago on the second floor, in the projection booth.
“It’s like that story you hear about the person who works in the mailroom who ends up being the CEO, except it never really happens. It happened for me,” said Dietzel, who stepped into his new job Dec. 21.
Board President Mary Saulnier said Dietzel stood out from the five applicants interviewed. Dietzel, she said, “has a reputation of being a welcoming presence all the time.”
“There isn’t a single person in the community who has a bad word to say about Kevin. For a place that is built on its reputation in the community, that is important. And he brings that over and over, every single day.”
The projectionist rightfully has stepped out of the shadow and into the limelight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.