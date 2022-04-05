There’s giving, and then there’s transformational giving. MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is doing the latter and in startling fashion, not just for her recipients but for the rest of us as well.
Scott’s latest gift, from her estimated net worth of more than $50 billion, totaled $436 million to Habitat for Humanity and 84 of its chapters. Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills, based in Aberdeen, received $3.5 million, an amount that about matches its normal annual budget.
Unlike most donors, Scott attaches few, if any, strings and strokes checks immediately. The $3.5 million is already in the bank for local Habitat officials. That is transformational giving.
“It’s the most incredible thing that has ever happened to Habitat International, the most amazing thing that has ever happened to us, and probably the coolest thing that has ever happened to me,” said Amie Fraley, executive director for the local Habitat chapter.
Supporting the ‘Underrepresented’
Gifts of such proportion — and without solicitation — virtually never happen. It is like putting on a favorite pair of jeans and finding a $20 bill in the pocket, writ large. Nonprofits are used to working hard to raise funds for their respective missions. That’s true even in Moore County, with its long and strong history of supporting a diverse network of mission-focused community building.
To suddenly have an endowment that outpaces even one’s dreams?
And so a different kind of pressure is now on Habitat officials: making it count.
“We can help address affordable housing in our communities immediately and do what is best for our people in a way that has never been within our reach before,” Fraley said. “Essentially, (Scott) didn’t want a middle man or limits for what we can do for affordable housing.”
Indeed, Scott has been intentional in giving directly to where the work of building community is happening. In a March 23 essay posted on the blogging website Medium, Scott writes, “Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds. The cause of equity has no sides.
“Nor can it have a single solution. Equity can only be realized when all people involved have an opportunity to help shape it.”
Building for All
On their Facebook page, the chapter wrote that “this transformative gift will allow our affiliate to build, preserve, and advocate for affordable housing and support our aging-in-place programs.”
Specifically, Habitat leaders locally are looking to buy land “to sustain production for the foreseeable future and invest in infrastructure in Moore, Richmond and Hoke counties.”
There is no question that land costs and building materials are continuing to spiral upward. That only makes new home building unattainable but also raises prices on existing homes. A large percentage of the regional workers in service-related jobs are increasingly unable to afford their own home. Habitat’s mission is critical to our well-being.
“We hope that this gift,” Habitat officials said, “will help inspire others to contribute to Habitat’s mission to be the number one builder of affordable housing in the Sandhills.”
Scott does not mean for her grant to exist in a vacuum. In her essay, she writes that her giving is meant to have broader implications beyond merely benefiting the direct beneficiaries. In a way, her giving is akin to the philosophy that President John F. Kennedy espoused of a rising tide that lifts all boats.
“Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people,” Scott wrote, “tend to get better for everyone.”
Habitat for Humanity now has a lot more money to remove the obstacle of affordable housing, and that new construction will build a better, stronger Sandhills community.
