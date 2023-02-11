For the last few years, it has seemed like a fair bit of Southern Pines’ history has been leaving town in the cradle of logging truck after logging truck.
Loads of longleaf pines have been disappearing at a good clip all over town, but especially along the bustling thoroughfares of Morganton Road and U.S. 15-501, where commercial developments and apartment complexes have supplanted native vegetation.
Which is why it’s that much more important with what’s happening across town in the ongoing assessment of the valuable 157-acre Whitehall Tract. Bought by the town three years ago for $1.6 million, this parcel represents one of the last large parcels that still largely resides in its native space, with all the accompanying flora and fauna.
The tract includes gorgeous stands of longleaf pines, many more than 80 years old. The property is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker and is registered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Safe Harbor program, designed to conserve their natural habitat. Further, the tract is part of the Southeast Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Occurrences Geodatabase, a comprehensive database of longleaf pine forests to inform conservation and restoration planning.
Southern Pines officials are now gathering feedback from residents in terms of what they expect from this property. The prevailing opinion so far: Less is more.
Passionate for Passive
Planners have been talking to residents and interested parties about recreational opportunities within the Whitehall Tract. The property abuts the town’s Reservoir Park, one of the area’s most popular destinations for walking, biking and paddling. With the exception of a few picnic shelters, Reservoir Park is a rather “passive” park, and folks want more of the same for Whitehall.
“By focusing on ‘passive’ rather than ‘active’ recreation, Whitehall can be used in a way that does not require major alterations to the land that would destroy its natural beauty and habitats,” said Southern Pines Parks and Recreation Director Cindi King in a statement prior to the meeting. “Active recreation, including regulated sports, athletic fields, aquatic facilities and similar, are the types of improvements and activities the community has agreed would not be suitable for Whitehall.”
Southern Pines already has exceptional “active” facilities in the form of baseball fields and a soccer complex — both on Morganton Road — and other recreational facilities at parks around town. Downtown Park has an excellent mix of active uses — tennis and basketball courts — and passive, in the form of a wide lawn and shade trees for relaxing.
‘Enthusiasm and Engagement’
Whitehall is important because it represents a point in time long ago that is constantly under pressure today.
The longleaf pine forest at Whitehall is a fraction of the remaining 5 percent of such forest between Texas and Virginia. They once grew in abundance, covering 90 million acres, but were nearly wiped out because of timber, tar and turpentine harvesting during the Colonial era.
Developers had long eyed the Whitehall Tract before it was sold to the town, and more than a few environmentalists sighed with relief after that transaction.
Whitehall is not entirely pristine. It boasts a 6,000- square-foot building, a 3,000-square-foot chicken house and a three-car carriage house used by prior owners. Town officials see repurposing these buildings as a museum, potentially, or other learning opportunities. Space for a small food service operation, bathrooms and classroom space is also possible.
But the rest? The best path forward, as Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth suggests, is to “tread lightly.”
“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and engagement from the community on this project,” Roth said. “It’s not every year a town can acquire such a property.”
Indeed, many of the longleaf pines of Southern Pines are on a one-way trip out of town. That we can conserve a small percentage for our future? That value is almost incalculable.
