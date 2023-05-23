It’s budget crunch time for Moore County, and property owners all want the bottom line: How much are they going to pay in property taxes this next year?
The question is particularly stressful because this was a revaluation year, a quadrennial process in which all land parcels in the county were reassessed and adjusted up or down. Based on how hot the real estate market has been the past few years locally, there was very little downward adjustment in values. Indeed, on average most properties saw a 50 percent increase in value.
That sharp increase in values is allowing the Moore Board of Commissioners this year to consider an equally sharp drop in the property tax rate, from 48.5 cents for every $100 of property value to 33 cents. That’s not final, but it appears to be a solid landing spot.
And while that might be what everyone pays attention to, there are two other taxes that, though smaller, have a much larger impact than anyone realizes: the Advanced Life Support tax and the Fire Protection tax.
Together, they determine what quantity and quality of service pulls up to your door in an emergency — and the bottom line on that has also gotten much better.
‘A Level Playing Field’
Moore County used to be a mish-mash of tax rates for fire protection based on where one lived. That led to uneven funds for those fire departments not in incorporated areas and uneven quality of service. For instance, the fire tax in Seven Lakes used to be 4 cents for every $100 of property value, as opposed to 11.1 cents in the Crains Creek fire district.
Inequities in quality of equipment, staffing and response times affected homeowners in a place they might not think to look: their home insurance rates.
Insurance companies rate emergency protection, and the farther you are from a quality response affects how much you pay. The commissioners, realizing the lopsided nature of funding among its rural departments, decided eight years ago to change that: They instituted one simple rate across the board and then fund departments accordingly.
That rate currently stands at 10.5 cents for every $100 but is expected to get rolled back, with the higher property values, to 8.75 cents.
What has that tax bought? Over those eight years, as more money became available and got invested in improvements, the insurance ratings for 15 of the 16 fire departments improved.
The fire tax has allowed Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue to add a fourth station to protect parts of rural Southern Pines, and it has helped fund a new station for High Falls Fire and Rescue. Tax proceeds have also gone to help fire departments upgrade their vehicles and the equipment on those trucks.
“It helped level the playing field,” said Public Safety Director Bryan Phillips, “so that everybody can have the proper equipment, proper personnel and proper resources to respond to their district and their automatic aid requests.”
Hiring Boom for Paramedics
Meanwhile, the Advanced Life Support tax, currently 4 cents for every $100, will see a small drop to 3.75 cents. Money from that tax funds the squad of Carolina blue ambulances you see and the paramedics that staff them out of 10 bases.
Calls for service have gone from 16,643 in 2019 to almost 21,000 this year. So while commissioners could reduce the ALS tax to 2.9 cents because of revaluation, its rollback has been minimized to fund the hiring of 12 new paramedics and buying another ambulance to accommodate growth.
The tippy bottom of it all for Moore County tax payers: A combined tax rate of 63 cents now will likely be 45 cents once the commissioners are done with their budget next month.
It’s a reasonable price to pay, considering the gain that we receive.
