Double Eagle, by Dr. Jim Corcoran, a Pinehurst endodontist who saved his second life with CPR last month.
Corcoran was traveling north on U.S. 220 talking to his sister on the phone when he noticed several cars pulled over and a group of people standing over a woman lying on the ground. He pulled over without hesitating.
“I just jumped in,” he said. “There were several bystanders, so I told one of them to call 911, told another lady she was going to breathe, and I told a third person they are going to wave down any first responders that come.”
Corcoran started CPR. After two cycles, he checked the woman’s pulse and didn’t feel anything, so he continued for about eight more cycles. After the eighth cycle, he felt a “weak, thready pulse” that faded out again.
He did two more cycles, alongside the woman who was giving mouth-to-mouth, and the collapsed woman’s pulse came back strong.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and she was discharged the next day.
About 10 years ago, Corcoran did the same thing while running a marathon and coming upon a fellow runner who needed CPR. The two remain friends today.
“I’m a regular guy, just a regular citizen of Moore County, and I’m grateful for the training I’ve had and that the training paid off for these two people,” he said.
Eagle, by Earl Wright, partner Sharon Thompson and a core group of volunteers, who again this year made several hundred children happy on Christmas Day when they received a new bicycle courtesy of Wright’s Project Santa.
This was the 27th year of Wright working to collect bicycle donations and dollars for new bikes that could be conditioned and matched up with needy children.
“It’s for the kids, the kids,” he repeats whenever anyone asks why he continues doing this. The Christmas morning giveaway this year was among the coldest mornings ever for the event. And yet, there was still a good crowd of kids, volunteers and bicycles.
Over the years, Wright has given away more than 25,000 bikes. We cannot think of a better embodiment, locally anyway, of the Christmas spirit and act of giving.
Birdie, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for agreeing to offer additional food stamp allocations to Moore County recipients affected by last month’s power outage caused by attacks on two transmission substations.
The USDA, which administers the Food and Nutrition Services program and passes funds down through the state and local Department of Social Services, agreed that clients of the support program who lost food to spoilage because of power loss should get a chance to replace that food.
The additional assistance directly helps low-income residents and their families, many of whom had just stocked up on groceries at the beginning of the month and had full refrigerators and freezers. The additional support is a welcome relief for some of the most vulnerable among us.
Birdie, by southern Moore County business and community leaders whose decisions, overall, led the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area to be named the top “micropolitan” in North Carolina for a fifth consecutive year.
Policom’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings again tapped the area for its economic strength and decision making among micropolitans, which are areas of more than 10,000 but less than 50,000 population.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan statistical areas across the United States.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan includes all of Moore County.
Policom looks at each micropolitan area across the country to evaluate the long-term tendency of each economy to consistently grow in both size and quality.
“Moore County’s rankings over the past five years affirm that our economy has been consistently strong and resilient, which has helped position our community to more evenly weather the effects of negative economic events like the pandemic and recessions,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Moore County Partners in Progress.
