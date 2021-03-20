Double Bogey, by several Pinehurst residents who, proclaiming to support the “Freedom Matters” movement, went before the Village Council recently and refused to comply with the governor’s order and their own mayor’s repeated requests to don a mask while at the meeting.
About 10 residents appeared before the council during its regular meeting last week to request that the council to “take a stand” against the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Only Mayor John Strickland was actually before the group, while the other four council members appeared on video link from home.
The residents asked that the council declare Pinehurst a “sanctuary village” from the restrictions. The group remained unmasked throughout the meeting.
The double bogey is not for their opinions, but for their utter lack of respect for their mayor and the rules — and their glaring selfish stance and less-than-neighborly demeanor.
While we’re at it, we’ll card a bogey for the other four council members and the present Pinehurst Village Police, who failed to back up Strickland.
Since policies and enforcement seem not to matter for Pinehurst, perhaps someone should try to install a chain link fence or a swing set and see how that goes over. As long as the kids on the swing set aren’t wearing masks, it should be fine in the “sanctuary village.”
Birdie, by North Moore High School Senior Mallie Clara Purvis, for becoming the first Moore County senior in seven years to win a prestigious Morehead-Cain scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill.
The scholarship is a full ride all four years and pays for extracurricular travel, experiences and learning opportunities. It’s what Purvis calls “life changing,” but the young woman has already changed a number of lives in her own community through her volunteerism and community outreach, outstanding work that has been duly recognized by UNC.
Birdie, by sisters Sarah and Macy Baker and fellow Girl Scout Peyton Patterson, for their recent donations of everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure — Girl Scout cookies — to local health care workers and first responders.
The Baker girls, who lost their grandfather to COVID-19 a couple of months ago, decided to honor him by raising funds for a service project they called Cookies for Caring Nurses. Their goal was 61 boxes, the age their grandfather, Ron Luna, was when he passed away. The girls donated 61 boxes to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where Luna had previously volunteered, plus another 31 boxes were donated to the Durham VA. With help from Girl Scout Troop 1394 in Phoenix, where Luna died, the girls donated another 48 boxes.
Peyton Patterson, from Troop 2960, donated 32 boxes of cookies to the Moore County Health Department as an appreciation of the work they’ve done.
She’s also giving cookies to staff members of FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Moore County Public Safety.
Birdie, by First Bank, for developing a new “social responsibility” program that seeks to multiply good works in its various communities.
“The Power of Good,” which began on Friday, gives every First Bank employee $20 to perform good deeds for unsuspecting strangers at any time over the next week.
With the bank headquartered here in Southern Pines, there’s a good chance a few of you might soon be a beneficiary of a bank employee’s good will. Employees will also encourage their beneficiaries to “pay it forward” to someone else, thus becoming force multipliers for good.
The second initiative of Power of Good establishes an approach to supporting employee donation matching to nonprofits. Each quarter, a nonprofit will be selected for all associates to support, and the bank will match up to $10,000 in donations.
“At its heart, we’re aiming to make a tangible, long-term difference in people’s lives, to engage and energize our associates, and to further deepen the impact we have across the Carolinas as a force for doing good,” said Mike Mayer, First Bank president and CEO.
