Let’s not mince words. What occurred to the power substations Saturday night in Moore County was terrorism.
The police and Duke Energy have refused to term it that, but “vandalism” is soft-pedaling what occurred; this wasn’t a case of someone taking baseball bats to a piece of equipment.
The evil that lurked in the heart of someone spilled over in ways that didn’t simply inconvenience tens of thousands of people but left them scared, angry, uncertain and desperately searching for security.
There is much we still don’t know: Who is responsible? Were the attacks coordinated? What was the intent? Were the perpetrators local or out-of-towners? Were the attacks connected to the drag show underway at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines Saturday evening?
What we do know: Our idyllic Eden in the Pines is a national story for all the wrong reasons, an example of unstable and radicalized individuals who did bad things to undermine a good community.
Making it even worse, the attack came after the community spent the entire weekend celebrating the joy of the coming holiday season, just three short weeks away.
And yet, we are unbowed and unbroken.
An Emboldened Hatred …
The attacks that occurred Saturday night were dastardly, but almost seemed predestined. The level of discourse in the community and social — asocial? — media had grown to superheated levels recently. But then the back-and-forth took on an even more strident pitch with news of the Downtown Divas drag show at the Sunrise Theater.
Some downplay the connection between the two. But an attack here on the same night as the show? It doesn’t take the FBI — or does it? — to see that while the extremist Proud Boys group openly protested a similar drag show in Sanford in October, they were nowhere to be seen during a protest Saturday night in front of the theater.
If all things are plausible, then it’s plausible to think the two could be connected and shouldn’t be so quickly ruled out.
What is clear is that these attacks were carried out with people who knew what they were doing. Engineers and others with knowledge of utility infrastructure all say those responsible knew what to hit, how to hit it and the implications of their actions.This wasn’t just a bunch of dudes out for a big time on a small town Saturday night.
The stakes are high for making arrests. The perpetrators are sitting somewhere feeling emboldened. And if they’re smug and secure, rest assured other actors will take their cues from that. This is not just a Moore County matter; the nation is watching and knowing it could be them next.
… But Better Angels Prevail
But the attackers did not win. While there are a few celebrating this as a victory for “God” or “Christianity” or some other “moral” argument, they are wrong. Such an attack isn’t about modern convenience. It endangers those who need electricity to live, to cool their medicines, to help them breath. It jeopardizes drivers, hurts livelihoods, keeps kids out of school, frightens the vulnerable.
In the wake of the attack, examples abounded of others reaching out to serve others, from hot coffee and pancakes to shelter and transportation. THAT is who we are. Now, more than ever, we are called to raise our spirits and lower our armor, to put down our ideologies and hand up our humanity.
“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln said. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Even in the cold, the dark, the damp, our better angels prevail.
