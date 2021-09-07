Successful businesses have a culture of finding a way to say “yes.” It’s called innovation or customer responsiveness.
Dysfunctional governments, however, get stuck in a culture of “no.” No, that’s not our job. No, we can’t do that. No, there’s a rule against that.
That’s not public service; it’s public disservice. That was on full display the last couple of weeks in regards to traffic concerns at Aberdeen Elementary School.
The school, in its second year, sits on Farrell Parkway, but the only way to access Farrell Parkway and the school right now is via N.C. 5. The speed limit on that portion of the two-lane road is 55 mph. During non-school hours that’s perfectly fine, but at drop-off and pick-up times, traffic on the north-south artery stacks up trying to turn left and right toward the school. The school property was built with a curving interior road that can handle a lot of traffic but invariably back-ups occur at peak times at an intersection that has no traffic signal, no warning sign and no police presence.
Traffic backups are common at schools during student drop-off and pick-up times, but at many of these sites there are police directing traffic, traffic signals, signage or all three. But a minor accident last week involving a school bus getting rear-ended threw into sharp relief the Aberdeen Elementary School problem and the recalcitrance of local, county and state officials.
An Echo of ‘No’
The accident — no injuries and little real damage — took off like a western wildfire once a mom posted it on Facebook. That caught the eye of Board of Education members David Hensley, Bob Levy and Philip Holmes, who quickly organized and attended a morning roadside protest.
At Aberdeen Town Hall, phones began lighting up like a Labor Day telethon. Town officers for years directed traffic on U.S. 1 in front of the old Aberdeen Elementary School. Parents and the school board members began demanding answers — some politely, some less so — and an immediate response.
And that’s where the cascade of “no’s” began.
Aberdeen said it doesn’t have the officers to spare and warned the school district before the elementary was built that it would be in charge of traffic control.
“We made it very clear to the school system,” said Town Manager Paul Sabiston, “and they seemed to understand and accept it, that we were not going to provide Aberdeen police officers to do traffic in the mornings and afternoons.”
The school district then said they couldn’t do anything because its police officers — Moore is one of just two districts in the state with its own force — didn’t have jurisdiction on N.C. 5.
“They can only operate and enforce on roadways that are providing direct access to the school,” said John Birath, the district’s head of operations. In this case, that’s Farrell Parkway, not N.C. 5.
The DOT, meanwhile, indicated it had no desire to lower the speed or put up a traffic signal. You almost need a burning shrub or some other divine sign to get this state’s transportation bureaucracy to put up a traffic light.
Getting to ‘Yes’
It all worked out in its own way. District staff adjusted the school’s internal traffic flow to accommodate better stacking. And rather than get a sign from God, the DOT instead got a call from Moore’s state senator, Tom McInnis, who happens to be chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. McInnis intervened after getting his own call from Hensley. And so a couple guys in fluorescent vests stood out on the road and basically said, “Sure we’ll cut the speed to 45.”
And so it goes. Soon the speed will be lowered, the school traffic internally is flowing differently and — one day — a developer will install a traffic signal at N.C. 5 and Farrell Parkway.
But it sure took a lot of “No’s” to get to this point.
