It’s a foregone conclusion in Moore County that the Board of Commissioners is going to approve a conservative budget; its members are all solid fiscal conservatives.
Knowing his board and its priorities, County Manager Wayne Vest traditionally puts forward budgets that hold the line on spending, sock away plenty of money into reserves and keep the tax rate flat. It was no different last month with his 2022-23 budget.
But board members took different approaches to what constitutes a “conservative” budget. Board Chairman Frank Quis and Vice Chairman Catherine Graham preferred Vest’s original plan: Sock it away for a rainy day.
“Today we are where we are with the finances of Moore County government because of good fortune and conservative budgeting,” Quis said.
But Commissioner Nick Picerno, who would never be mistaken for a spendthrift, offered a different outlook — and he took fellow commissioners Jerry Daeke and Otis Ritter with him.
“For everything we’ve looked at, we are running way ahead,” Picerno said. “Our people are hurting. Let’s help them.”
And with that, county tax payers ended up with a lower tax rate — a 2.5 cent reduction in the rate from 51 to 48.5 cents for every $100 of property value — more money for schools, a cost-of-living raise for county workers, and relatively stable spending and savings across the rest of the operation. It all looks agreeable.
‘Do the Right Thing’
Had Picerno, only recently arrived back on the board after being away six years, gone soft on spending? A commissioner from 2008 to 2016, Picerno ruled budget spreadsheets with an iron pencil. He hated debt and taking any more money from taxpayers than the county had to. He didn’t even like accepting federal grants.
As a result, though, the county today enjoys a strong financial rating and an equally robust balance sheet with tens of millions in rainy day funds that would outlast another Biblical flood.
What makes Picerno’s strategy possible is a sales tax collection that’s running as much as $7 million over projections. Essentially, what Picerno recommended was using $2.9 million of that sales tax and, instead of putting it in a reserve account for education, spend it now on schools.
“To leave it in the bank and grow that revenue is dishonest to the voters who checked that box for the quarter-cent sales tax referendum,” he said. “Let’s do the right thing by our voters.”
A Bet Worth Taking
Quis and Graham found themselves on the short end of the vote, yet their preferred option of keeping taxes flat and banking more revenue might still prove out. Both said that, with the economy headed for uncertain times and a possible recession, it’s better to hold on to what you have.
And Graham said there are going to be more costs down the road to accommodate growth and new school construction, so building reserves was more prudent than cutting taxes.
Picerno said there will still be plenty of money: “We’re running so far ahead in sales tax, the money we’re getting ready to use to balance this budget, we’re going to put it right back in the bank when we close out on June 30. It’ll all be back.”
Ritter, who retires from the board in December, said he wanted one of his last acts to be giving taxpayers a break.
“We’ve built a big reserve,” he said. “Wayne and his staff have done a great job of putting this budget together, and his budget makes a lot of sense. But it doesn’t give part of this money back to the people.”
However, if it all falls flat, he warned Picerno, “You’re gonna have to eat this crow.”
Picerno, who served on the state’s Lottery Commission until recently, knows a bit about gambling and he likes the county’s odds here. The people get a tax break now, the schools get more money, the county’s reserves stay flush.
We’ll play that hand.
Sales tax is running high due to inflation. Prices are way up and therefore so are tax receipts. This is all a house of cards however, with a collapse looming. School spending should go down as enrollment continues to drop. The best way to spend a tax dollar is to leave it in the pocket of the person who earned it.
