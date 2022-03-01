It was part ceremony, part celebration and all community pride Saturday as several hundred people filled the old gym at the former Southern Pines Primary School.

Here on what some called “hallowed ground,” three days before the end of Black History Month, the town of Southern Pines celebrated a pivotal part of its history — and its future. Here on Carlisle Street, in a community that once thrived for the local Black community, history was celebrated and a vision of prosperity to come was embraced.

The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, led by its chairman, Vince Gordon, held a ribbon cutting for what will be the new West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.

It was a long trip to get to this point, and it will be a long trip to get to the final destination. But every journey begins with a first step, and Saturday’s celebration began with joyous momentum.

A Grounded Center

One could not help Saturday but note the heavy presence of history and ancestors who made the moment so monumental. The whole concept began with the late Rev. Fred Walden, a beloved political and religious figure in the community. He long held a vision of a nonprofit organization that would preserve and keep the land in the Black community and honor the heritage.

West Southern Pines was incorporated in 1923 as its own municipality and had its own school, stores, bank and churches, but the state revoked that charter in 1931, and the community was then annexed by Southern Pines.

Decades of neglect and short-sighted zoning decisions by the town effectively cut off West Southern Pines from enjoying economic prosperity. Only in the last year have the green shoots of new housing and business begun to emerge.

The center of the community has always been the school site at Carlisle Street and New York Avenue. It was originally the site of a Rosenwald School, built for the education of Black children. The site eventually became West Southern Pines School, and later was renamed West Southern Pines High School and became the segregated school for Black students. When schools were integrated, it became an elementary school.

Walden saw this campus as integral to carrying out his vision. After his death in 2018, the cause lived on.

The Dream, Alive

When Moore County Schools built a new school at the other end of Carlisle Street near Morganton Road, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, under the leadership of Vince Gordon, sought to buy the campus.

It was a long process, full of stops and starts and hurt feelings and more than a few hurtful words and aspersions cast by uncharitable critics, but the school district andthe Land Trust came eventually to terms.

“When it was time to vote, somehow four school board members showed courage in our favor,” Gordon said. “In founding, when there was a lawsuit, we had the faith and the tenacity and fought for our cause. What we had was the community of Southern Pines.”

Gordon and the Land Trust have big plans for the campus, a center they envision that will honor West Southern Pines’ history and residents and, like the original purpose of the property, continue to be a place of service and community. There will be more celebrations, more commerce. People will come to the center to learn, to play, to share.

Looking out at the sweep of people before her and sensing things to come, Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney recognized the ribbon cutting Saturday for what it was.

“It is a big day for Southern Pines and it is a big day in Southern Pines,” she said. “I want to thank all of you who refused to let the vision or the dream die.”

