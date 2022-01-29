Birdie, by the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation, for a promise kept, even if it took 16 years to get there.
The foundation recently debuted a new 24-foot, state-of-the-art mobile clinic dedicated to supporting the mission of its partner organization, the Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic. The clinic will allow staff to take their mission of spaying and neutering animals to 14 rural and underserved counties.
The foundation has had this goal since 2005, and even after years of fundraising for it, serendipity was needed for it to happen. The foundation got word of an animal clinic on the coast that had come into financial difficulty and wanted to sell its mobile operation.
“The excitement about the mobile clinic is that we will be going to other counties,” said foundation president Bobbie Mudge. “They used to have to come to us, but now we can go to them.”
It costs more to euthanize an unwanted animal than to conduct a simple spay or neuter, so foundation officials hope to have a significant impact on animal shelters across the region.
Birdie, by the Carthage town Board of Commissioners for keeping an open mind on a future replacement for Carthage Elementary School. The town board last year approved a resolution asking the Board of Education to build a new elementary school for the town on the same Rockingham Street site where the current school sits.
The school, now more than 70 years old and among the oldest in the county, currently has space for about 450 students. Carthage growth projections show the need for a significantly larger campus in the coming years, but the county has yet to start discussing plans.
While town officials like the campus close to the center of town, doing so would be challenging because of topography and lack of land necessary for a modern school. And building in the same spot would require finding a temporary site for at least two years, which could mean additional expense.
With all that in mind, the commissioners decided it best to be flexible on location for a new elementary. It makes sense to keep your options open.
Bogey, by the Board of Education, for offering virtually no guidance in what it’s seeking in a new schools superintendent. Earlier this month, the consultant helping conduct a candidate search reviewed with board members the application materials to be used. Those materials included a common list of attributes sought, such as a candidate’s “visionary educational leadership,” “communication and team-building” and “goal-setting and monitoring student achievement.”
Board member Robert Levy opposed one particular attribute: “understanding equity factors and the influence of equity on educational outcomes.” To Levy, that smacked of a liberal slant.
Rather than keep any attributes, the board just scuttled the entire list. They said that would attract a wider selection of applicants.
If this search is like the last one, we won’t know anything about the process, the candidates, their backgrounds or the reasons behind the board’s choice. Now we won’t even know the characteristics the board is looking for.
Bogey, by County Commissioner Louis Gregory who blamed the wrong people recently when criticizing the delay in building new gyms for several elementary schools. Commissioners earlier this month gave the schools $8.5 million to redo aging gyms at Highfalls, Westmoore and Cameron elementary schools, but not before Gregory wanted to know why the district didn’t include these projects in a 2018 bond referendum.
Gregory, who has served since 2016, knows it’s the commissioners who set bond referendums and put them before voters. He could have, back then, spoken up for the elementary school gyms or other projects. The commissioners could have asked voters for more money to do all of it, but chose to limit the amount and projects.
Gregory is an advocate for doing right by the schools but should remember that includes himself at the proper time.
