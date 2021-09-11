The bricks, glass and stone of Sept. 11, 2001, belong exclusively to New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa. Solemn memorials mark those locations. They are special ground.
But the events of that day are shared by all of us, in terms of grief and impact. None of us, as individuals, as a community, went unchanged from that day. Many of us raised a flag in the days after. Others raised their hands and went to war.
The terror attacks on that Tuesday morning were a unique turning point in history, a single event that altered whatever direction in which Moore County had been traveling and delivered a new destination.
Whatever we were becoming on Sept. 11, 2001, we almost surely, 20 years later, have become something else.
Greater Military Presence
Moore County has long been connected with our nation’s military, going back to the early days of Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base. Before our troops parachuted into France for D-Day during World War II, they practiced here at Camp Mackall and outside Aberdeen. And here, retired veterans could enjoy the leisure of golf and a slower-paced lifestyle that still afforded easy access to the military bases “next door” and the medical services they offered.
The war on terror, however, changed our composition. Sparked by the unique nature of some of the work in this war, the military relied more on its Special Forces and special operators.
Those service members, many of them with families, found themselves drawn to Moore County for reasons similar to the ranks before them: good schools, safe communities, quiet living, affordable housing.
Today, we are a community used to seeing our neighbors in uniform, and some of them going away for periods of time before returning.
And we have grown used to feeling our hearts in our throats upon word of casualties in the war on terror, especially when it is a special operator or a member of Special Forces. The chance was high that it was one of Moore County’s own who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Too often it was, right up to the end of our engagement in Afghanistan with the death of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, of Pinebluff.
Different Dynamics
Our evolution as a “military town” has manifested itself in other ways, also. Communities with relatively stable populations for decades mushroomed with new families and new development. Aberdeen went from having just 3,600 residents in 2000 to almost 9,000 today. Whispering Pines grew 70 percent just in the 10 years between 2010 and 2020. Communities from Vass and Cameron to Pinehurst and Southern Pines saw leaps, largely because of young military-connected families moving here.
The business community has also seen a reorientation as young military retirees and spouses of active-duty personnel opened businesses and started foundations and charities. They have taken the skills learned in service to this nation and developed those further for the private sector that has helped grow our economy. Indeed, Moore County is replete with businesses that would not have been here without their founders’ ties to Fort Bragg — from makers of beer or handmade goods to fitness instructors and dozens of Realtors who, through their own experiences, can consider themselves specialists in military moves.
The sweep of 20 years is hard to take in fully. The events of Sept. 11 affected us all. We are not who we were, either individually or as a community.
