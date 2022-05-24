Birdie, by the Pinehurst Village Council, for being true to its word and moving swiftly to address the needs of its newest department, library and archive services.
Less than a month after officially taking ownership of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives, the council has begun the process of soliciting design services for a proposed expansion of the 58-year-old facility. As part of its agreement to take over the library and archive, the village agreed to expand the property in the heart of the village to help it meet modern needs.
“Now that we have the library as part of our village, we are excited to move forward with the next steps,” said Assistant Village Manager Doug Willardson. “The first step is to get an architect on board to help us design an expanded library and archives.”
The library and archives play a special role in the village’s life, and the council and staff are ensuring that it remains an integral part.
Birdie, by Emma Mack, Rebecca Cameron, George Casey and Katrina Churchill, who recently were honored by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills for their high school achievements.
Mack, a senior at North Moore, was awarded the club’s Junior Builders Cup and a $2,500 scholarship. Cameron, a Union Pines senior; Casey, an O’Neal School senior; and Churchill, a Pinecrest senior, each won $1,500 scholarships.
“We are among four very talented students. They are academically gifted, and because we’re Kiwanis we pay attention to how service-orient-
ed they are,” said Paula Crocker, co-chair of the Junior Builders Cup Committee. “Katrina, George, Rebecca, Emma, you are all winners right now in every sense of the word.”
The students are among the top of their respective classes, and each excelled at extracurricular activities and service to community. They make all of us proud.
Birdie, by the Linden Lodge Foundation, for establishing a new day program to assist those dealing with mental illness.
The nonprofit organization now serves those with severe mental illness, primarily through its residential Linden Lodge program. This new effort helps those with mental illness develop “various skills and strengths” to manage their diagnosis. It will also help participants with living skills and self-management techniques.
The lodge will host two sessions, one in June and one in July. Each session is $100, but it’s only half that if someone has 100 percent participation.
Mental illness is one of the most common challenges people deal with in their lives. Linden Lodge has spent years addressing this issue in Moore County and continues to expand on its mission.
Bogey, to Kevin Lewis and Tom Losapio, who let their emotions get the better of them at
a recent Board of Education meeting. Lewis and Losapio are polar opposites on the political and public health spectrums and have shared their viewpoints repeatedly the last several months at school board, county commissioners and Board of Health meetings.
They did so again at the school board meeting at Carthage Elementary School earlier this month, Lewis going first and Losapio following a few speakers behind.
There’s no videotape of the incident, but the two apparently got into some brief altercation after Losapio finished speaking. Each said the other lashed out physically at the other, the end result being each filing criminal assault charges against the other.
Apparently, it needs to be said: Everyone needs to settle down. If we can’t share opinions respect- fully, we’re all doomed. This is no way to treat each other, and it’s no way to model behavior to children.
We suggest each man drop the silly charges against the other, act civilly and take the first opportunity at the next public meeting to apologize to the public for their behavior. Get over yourselves.
