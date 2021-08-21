Eagle, by Hampton Williams, for his many years of faithful service to Southern Pines as the town’s fire chief. Williams, who passed away earlier this month, joined the town fire department in 1986 when it was still mostly a volunteer force.
Working his way up the ladder — literally and figuratively — Williams became fire chief in 2005. In that time, he expanded the department and increased its standards, and modernized much of the training and equipment.
“He hired quality people and made sure they were trained in all areas of service,” said former town Mayor David McNeill. “He made sure the Fire Department was ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Under Williams’ watch, the department successfully contained an early morning blaze that destroyed a pizza restaurant on West Pennsylvania Avenue in 2014. McNeill said a number of downtown buildings, including those owned by this newspaper, would have been lost if not for the agency’s quick response.
Williams was the consummate public servant and a man Southern Pines will remember for a long time to come.
Birdie, by Jim Nash, a Pinehurst businessman who developed an innovative way to address the parking crunch in Pinehurst. Nash, co-owner of Duneberry Resort Wear, came up with the concept of a golf cart shuttle that would be operated by Pinehurst Business Partners or the village to run visitors into the village center from nearby parking lots.
Parking has been a constant source of aggravation for village residents and business owners. There’s never enough of it, and what’s available is frequently taken by the same residents and business owners who complain about the problem.
“My concept is to provide a free service to the general public that would be provided via golf carts. It would be fun and cool, and provide a much needed service,” Nash said. “We have proposed this as a short-term solution but I think it could become a long-term solution to the parking challenge.”
The village is surveying residents for their thoughts, but this is at least a novel attempt toward breaking a stalemate that everyone so far has wanted to complain about but not solve.
Birdie, by Glenda Clendenin, who is retiring after more than 30 years as Moore County’s elections director. The elections director can be a pretty below-the-radar government job except when it comes to election season, and then every action is in a harsh glare.
In her time supervising Moore County’s elections, Clendenin’s office has always operated smoothly and professionally. She applied an even hand to her work, regardless of a candidate’s political alliance.
A Moore County native, Clendenin is well-known for her talents outside the elections office, including cooking and music. She’s the choir director for West End United Methodist Church.
Clendenin’s final day will be Sept. 24. We wish her a peaceful retirement with no regrets or recounts.
Birdie, by FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, for its recent strong showing in the annual listing of best hospitals by U.S. News and World Report.
Moore Regional climbed four spots in the publication’s annual Best Hospitals recognition and ranks fifth statewide. Moore Regional also received high-performing marks in several procedures and conditions.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“The last year has brought challenges, and COVID-19 has changed the way people interact with their health care,” said FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster, “but FirstHealth’s employees and medical staff are working harder than ever to serve our patients.”
The magazine’s ranking validates what most folks and patients locally already know: We are fortunate to have local, high-quality medical care so readily available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.