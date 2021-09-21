Eagle, by MaryBeth Poplyk, who recently stepped down as executive director of the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines.
Since taking over in early 2019, Poplyk brought new life and ideas to the theater, like summer youth theater camps.
Those efforts were huge in the past 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment venues suffered mightily, but Poplyk refused to let the Sunrise stay sidelined.
The Sunrise team under Poplyk brought new ideas like a pop-up local vendor marketplace, movies that could be viewed at home, curbside “take-out” concessions, outdoor movies, private rentals of the theater and its renovated upstairs space. And during some of the darkest days of the pandemic, the Sunrise’s outdoor marquee became a venue for inspiring and uplifting posts.
“We are grateful we had her when we needed her,” said Mary Saulnier, president of the Sunrise Preservation Group Board.
Birdie, by James Williamson, a member of Troop 800 of the Boy Scouts of America, for the thoughtfulness and work he recently put into his Eagle Scout project.
Williamson, 13, developed the idea of erecting a monument dedicated to women who have served in the military. Last month, he was joined by Aberdeen town officials and local veterans in unveiling the work beside American Legion Post 72 on Main Street.
The granite structure is emblazoned with seals for all six branches of the U.S. military. The monument also features a quote attributed to former first lady Michelle Obama: “Your legacy will be measured in the service of every woman who follows in the trails that you’ve blazed.”
Holly Williamson, James’ mother, said she was “incredibly proud.”
“The biggest supporters in his life are mostly women veterans,” she said. “He’s been surrounded by strong, independent, patriotic women, and he wanted to give back to the people that supported him the most.”
Birdie, by Chester Rodriguez and Leilani Jones, who recently went to extraordinary lengths to reunite a woman with a high school class ring she lost in the lake at Cardinal Park more than 40 years ago.
The couple, visiting from Hawaii, were in the park last month. Rodriguez was waving his metal detector around when he found a class ring with the initials “MS” and the school: Magnolia High School.
Using some pretty good detective skills, he searched online until he came across Margie Snow in Fayetteville.
Disbelieving at first, Snow eventually connected with the couple and was reunited with the ring, which slipped off Snow’s finger during a summer splash-around with friends in 1980.
“One thing about metal detecting is you’re rarely able to return lost items,” Rodriguez said. “It’s considered a metal detector’s Holy Grail when you’re actually able to return something to someone that they lost.”
Bogey, by the Moore County Board of Commissioners, for its rapid embrace of a private group to install a so-called “Charters of Freedom” monument on public property.
The monument is slated to go on the grounds of the new county courthouse in Carthage and will display replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
For a project that hails transparency of governance, our commissioners’ actions and intent have been inexplicably opaque. The subject wasn’t even on the agenda ahead of their meeting earlier this month.
The project is spearheaded by Foundation Forward in Valdese. The foundation has done this project in more than 20 North Carolina counties and outside courthouses in several other states, but sometimes not without controversy.
The county says no public funds are being used, but public property is being used, and that’s not worthless. And no input from the public?
Who is this group? Why are they doing it? How much is it going to cost them? What’s it going to look like? Where does their funding come from? Aren’t there going to be any chances for people to comment? Was any other art project proposed?
The concept has merit, but let’s do it correctly.
