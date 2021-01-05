What is Donald Trump’s next move? I’ve heard so many national news pundits talking about how he plans to influence U.S. politics over the next four years. They either fear that he will be the puppet-master of the Republican Party or that he is already fundraising for a 2024 presidential bid.
The only thing we know for certain is that the national news talking heads usually get it wrong.
Republicans are trying to figure out what direction their party will take as they prepare for the 2024 race. They know the “Trump Era” is over, and they are just waiting for the final whistle.
My belief is that Trump will quickly fade into relative obscurity. His two motivators have always been attention and money. As president, he reached the height of popularity and can never expect to achieve that level of attention again. However, when it comes to earning money, his time is just beginning.
Think about past presidents. If you disregard campaigning and book hawking, how much have we heard from any of them? Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife, and Barack Obama for Joe Biden. How much unpaid support can anyone expect from a guy like Trump? I don’t think he’ll do much of anything for free.
In fact, I think that’s where he’ll put his focus, profiting off his name. Trump will appear anywhere people are willing to pay him. His future is on the speech circuit, where he’ll demand huge fees and be able to hawk his books, his hotels and his story.
What did we learn from the 2020 elections? Truthfully, not very much. COVID and misinformation were the major players, not Trump or Biden.
We know that Biden got more votes than any candidate in history, but so did Trump’s second-place finish.
We found out that Trump is still very popular even after presiding over the deaths of more than a quarter-million Americans.
We saw that our country is pretty equally divided, and that coastal cities vote “blue” while country folk vote “red.”
We confirmed that the Electoral College is a dastardly confusing and inefficient way to elect a president.
And maybe most important, we still haven’t figured out who gets to decide who won. The sad truth is that we knew all those things before Nov. 3.
Here are some other things we know. For decades, Republicans have successfully focused on stacking the court system, winning state legislatures and controlling the Senate. They are well aware that the presidency has rotated between parties since the Reagan era, and Trump is about to be one of the only one-term presidents in history.
The only Republican-s beside Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush to be re-elected in the last 60 years resigned the office in disgrace. Lasting power resides in the courts, particularly the Supreme Court, in the Senate and in the state legislatures. Republicans have been successful in controlling those branches of government.
Yet, here is Trump at what should be the pinnacle of his fame, convinced he won because the umpires won’t tell him the game is over. In fact, he can’t conceive of being a loser because he was born with the winning run on third base.
That’s the Trump brand: winning. It sells books, hats, T-shirts and of course, hotels. But what about the Republican Party?
Other big questions still need to be answered. First, what kind of role should Trump play? Second, are the populist policies he has pursued sustainable without him at the head? Is there a safer, more commercially acceptable version of Trump out there that could better represent real Americans?
And then there’s one final question: What is it that he will want to do? After six years of running for president, a job many people believed he didn’t want in the first place, is he fed up with the fickle American electorate?
Trump is the most divisive president in American history but still a very popular Republican within the GOP. He might want to come back for another term in 2024. Or he may want to stick around as the fundraising figurehead of his party.
Being a “loser” is bad for his brand, and it’s his brand that is going to make him boatloads of money for the rest of his life. So why in the world would he want to continue to have chips knocked out of that image when instead he could be counting his cash from book deals, movie deals and hotel deals?
The immediate direction the Republican Party takes will depend on how much influence Trump still has when he is no longer the “leader of the free world.” As that influence slowly diminishes, both his followers and his partisan cronies will have to think about maintaining power without him.
Trump has changed party policy in ways that will not be easily reversed. His American isolationism, his negative views of historical international partners and his embracing of fascist leaders are in conflict with traditional Republican conservatism.
However, there is a lot of evidence that these policies resonate with New Republicans. Trump won 75 of the 100 North Carolina counties but only won NC by 1.3 percent of the popular vote. The Republican Party also performed better than expectations in Senate and House elections all over the country.
The idea that Trump was leading the Republican Party — and America with it — down the path of every empire before it seems unfounded. But Trump is not well liked. Conservative Republicans do not like him, progressive Democrats hate him, and the rest of the electorate mostly tolerates him. Trump supporters love what he stands for, not how he stands.
People don’t want conventional politics anymore, but they don’t want conventional politicians either, and neither party has a consistently winning message. The divisive rhetoric will need to be taken down a few notches to get anything done, but Trump voters see compromise as weakness. So Trump will gradually become a man without a mission. The new politicians will be full of bluster, baloney, and bipartisanship. Deals will be made in dark wood-paneled rooms and only see the light of day once agreement has been reached.
Trump’s winner-take-all personality has never been compatible with politics. The most likely path forward for his party is to find a candidate who can push his populist policies without the rhetorical baggage. There are lots of more centrist-leaning Republicans waiting in the wings.
As the 2024 race heats up, more palatable candidates will percolate to the surface. America will be better off for it, even if they win.
Lowell Simon is a Seven Lakes resident, a former teacher and business owner.and a former state House candidate in 2018 and 2020.
(1) comment
STD on display. “However, when it comes to earning money, his time is just beginning.“. Note that President Trump declined his salary in his first term and will do the same in his second. In his 1986 biography, “The Art of the Deal”, Trump stated that he was not motivated by money but by building things and succeeding in business, which he has done so well. His popularity though is similar to that of Rush Limbaugh, whose daily program has seen over 60 million listeners on same days recently, an amazing number. Rush and Trump are popular as they voice the thoughts of a large part of the population that has been ignored by the media and the establishment politicians for decades. They will outlive Rush, Trump, and liberals, will only grow in numbers and resolve. Watch and listen to them in D.C. this week. Cheaters never win, justice will prevail.
