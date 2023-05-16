Gary Ostlund, who grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and now lives in Pinehurst, will never forget the miserable first few hours of what later turned into a distinguished U.S. Army career.
“When I joined the Army in 1955, they put me and several others on a red-eye flight to San Francisco,” he told me. “A Greyhound bus dumped about 30 of us at the U.S. Army Reception Station, Fort Ord, at about 3 a.m.”
Three hours later, Gary and the other recruits found themselves in formation, standing miserably out in the cold, foggy rain, hungry for breakfast and no doubt wondering why they had ever signed up. Then, a window opened in the Orderly Room and someone yelled to the drill sergeant: “Get me a typist! Anyone know how to type?”
As it happened, Gary did know how to use a typewriter, since he had needed a couple of A’s in his senior year of high school “to beef up an otherwise not-so-stellar GPA.” The next thing he knew on that long-ago morning, he found himself inside the warm Army building, getting some early brownie points as he helped the first sergeant by typing up duty rosters and such.
End — or beginning — of story. When Gary retired decades later, he had attained the Army’s highest enlisted rank of sergeant major.
As it happened, he was just one of several Pilot readers who responded to my May 3 column (actually a reprint of a 2013 piece) headlined “That Old Typing Class Served Me Pretty Well.” All of them shared the ways in which a long-ago chance decision to take a typewriting class had affected their later lives.
For reader Jeff Holmquest, of Pinewild, my column brought back memories of being the only boy in a high school typing class back in Cranford, New Jersey.
“My father, who graduated from Rutgers with a journalism degree, assured me that having this skill would be very helpful,” Jeff said, “and my mother, a former secretary, agreed. So I was stuck. Although I pursued a degree in electrical engineering, it did come in handy later, after personal computers became ubiquitous.”
My friend Al Carter, who lives in Pinehurst, took a typing course in the ninth grade at his mother’s suggestion back in 1961 in Charleston, West Virginia — but it was less than successful.
“Unfortunately,” he said, “my eye-hand coordination proved to be second only to my adolescent dancing skills — which is to say next to nonexistent. Try as I might, the ‘a’ and ‘s’ keystrokes were the only two upon which I could depend.”
Al said he types much faster today than he did then — “but only due to many hours at a computer keyboard, which I embraced, initially due to spellcheck — another failing!”
This excerpt is from Tom Lillie, who now lives in Pinehurst but grew up in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana:
“The football coach taught typing at our school, and his interest in the keyboard was limited to the X’s and O’s he used to draw up plays for the next game. I never learned to type blindfolded, and my dexterity on the keyboard relied on only three fingers on each hand, a technique I learned by watching my dad type on a portable typewriter in his office.
“After high school, I relied on pencil and paper as an undergraduate majoring in wildlife biology. I borrowed my dad’s portable when the assignment required a typed product.
“Things changed when I got to graduate school. My thesis needed to be typed to precise standards on linen paper. I took a page from my dad’s playbook and purchased a Smith Corona Galaxie 12 portable with a hard case. It had interchangeable key heads for special symbols and interchangeable button heads for the keyboard. … I still have my portable Smith Corona in the closet in my home office and I have all the interchangeable keys to go with it. Who knows? Someday the power could go out just when I had something important to type.”
For Helmuth Wilden, who now lives in Southern Pines, my column reminded him of when he changed from general shop class to typing as a high school student in Franklinville, New Jersey, back in 1961.
“I don’t remember if I just didn’t like shop or was expecting that typing in the long run may have been more beneficial,” he said. “I may have been right. As it turns out, I became a structural engineer, and shop class may have proven worthwhile too.
“Later on, in the early 1980s, my staff at my then engineering company was learning an electronic drafting system that required typing on a keyboard to draw lines, etc. I sent them all to typing class, which certainly improved their efficiency.”
Lastly: Reader Robert Madding, who now lives in Aberdeen, got an A in typing in a small high school in Bridgeport, Illinois, back in 1961. He expected to get a lot of teasing about it, because in those days at that school, the only students ever to take typing were always girls. But as it turns out, he was named his class’s valedictorian and suffered no harassment.
In those days, he said, “you had to be ‘a real man.’” As luck would have it, a good friend and basketball star also showed up in the class. So Robert didn’t suffer any flack, even though “I was just a nerd.”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
