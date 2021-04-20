Renaissance: A rebirth, revival, or resurgence. These words arouse the imagination in some and cause others to cringe with fear of changes to the status quo.
But change often results in a rebalancing or reordering of things that have drifted too far in any one direction. This is how I see the past 100-year drift away from the family farm and toward land consolidation by a faceless few, which has relegated Americans to a quarter-acre plot of the American Dream, replete with deed restrictions.
However, now the forces of Providence are on the move to provide Moore County with the opportunity to maintain its agricultural heritage and to lead the rural renaissance in America. It is basic supply-and-demand microeconomics, a large wave of military retirees demanding land in rural areas and a large supply of family farms with no next-generation farmer to take over.
We are, this year, 20 years from the 9/11 attacks. The leading edge of the post 9/11 military recruits are now retirement eligible. From the initial surge in recruiting, through the next 10 years — the build-up for the Iraq Invasion-2003, the surge in Iraq-2007, and surge in Afghanistan-2009 to 2011 — the military services saw large increases.
Many who stayed to make it to retirement have seen their share of violence, death, destruction and mayhem. Their families have endured long periods of separation and many moves. Now that retirement is within their five-year plans, I believe many of them desire the peace and serenity of a dozen acres to live out the ideals of the Declaration and of the Constitution they all swore to defend.
Many of them are highly educated. They have a guaranteed and stable income. They have a VA loan and education benefits. This economic freedom enables them to purchase 10 to 20 acres with a modest house on it.
They bring skills learned in the military such as planning, logistics, team building, problem solving and eagerness to learn and accept new challenges to this new way of life and ensure its success. They have a strong sense of personal sacrifice and public service.
Moore County is uniquely positioned to leverage this opportunity. To lead this renaissance is a win-win for the county, the veterans and the economy which supports home-building and farms. There is potential for farmer-craftsmen communities instead of high-density subdivisions for the large family farms for sale.
For example, a 240-acre family farm could be developed (within the current Rural-Agriculture (RA) zoning) into 12 to 23 10-to-20-acre incubator farms, each with a modest house and a barn. The prospective buyers can farm the land or turn the barn into a wood or metal shop, a pottery or art studio, a horse farm, or simply a family homestead.
They may plant orchards, vineyards and berry patches. They can barter their wares with their neighbors or sell them at the Moore County farmers market, or possibly at an open lot at the entrance to the development. These communities could be agritourism hubs for the county, organizing community “open houses,” “you pick” events, farm tours and workshops. I imagine folks from the Triangle or Fayetteville would welcome the opportunity of a “one-stop” location for these types of family outings.
Or these communities could simply be the small piece of heaven-on-earth where retiring veterans, who after 20 years of conflict, just want to be left alone to live out a quiet existence in a rural setting. Far enough from neighbors for some breathing space, but close enough if they need a friend to talk to about a shared experience.
These veterans could be the stabilizing counter force to the rapid loss of farmland. The data supports this kind of development — farmers are aging out and retiring veterans are uniquely positioned to take over. The county’s land-use plan is practically built to foster it.
The technology exists to enable success — work and markets are available from home. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has jump-started it, if not demanded this level of self-sufficiency for the county. There are already support structures in place to enable success. There is a Soldier-to-Agriculture transition program at Fort Bragg. The county could partner as an incubator farm location for the program.
Alas, do the business and community leaders have eyes to see the potential? Will they be paralyzed by the unanswerable question of “If we build it, will they come?”
The more salient question is, “Can we afford not to?” If we want to keep what makes the county desirable, to “preserve and protect the ambience and heritage of the county of Moore” and “to encourage the preservation of farmland for farming and forestland for forestry,” we owe it to the next generation to at least try.
Nick Lasala is a Cameron resident and farmer.
(1) comment
Sounds like Lake Wobegon, where all the women are beautiful, and all the children are above average. Farming is a business like any other. Some farmers do well and succeed, others fail. It’s no different than what the owners of a small industrial business face. Hard work, long hours, lots of sweat and risks. A family farm can be very large. Green Acres sort of farming is not going to compete against those using good practices and technology. Visit Amish country of PA and OH to see how it’s done with no government meddling and off the grid. The Amish population doubles every thirty years. They get an 8th grade education then apprentice to learn their trade.
