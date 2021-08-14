In a guest opinion column this past Wednesday, Pinehurst resident Connie Lovell shared her views of local news and the work of The Pilot.
I know Connie personally and professionally. She has been very active in our community, through her service on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees and being a key supporter of the successful 2018 school construction bond referendum. She’s written a few opinion columns for us over the years, and we always welcome her views.
“The Pilot has an important role to play,” she wrote in her column last week, “in how we view our neighbors and how visitors view us.”
In particular, Connie sees this paper reflecting a lot of Moore County, and she compliments the work of the news staff and The Pilot overall for its coverage. But she also expresses a discomfiture over some of the division that has shown itself in recent months.
“If you read between the lines, you begin to see another aspect of our community. Tension and dissension are becoming as popular in Pinehurst as golf,” she writes. “There is more muckraking going on in The Pilot than there is in horse country. Is this a fair reflection of our communities? Is this the first impression we want to make?”
Connie goes on to list some of the things she’d like to see more of in this paper, including more good news stories about local residents and their achievements. She suggests new features such as, perhaps, an advice column, stories about fashion and home improvement, or writing about national stories and how they impact us locally.
Connie is not wrong when she expresses a concern about more stories in The Pilot lately that have highlighted contentious debates in the community. A newspaper’s job is to tell the stories as they are, without opinion, bias or embellishment.
The truth is that Moore County, like many other communities across North Carolina, is struggling these days with issues of race, culture and politics in our public debates. The supposedly apolitical, nonpartisan Board of Education has endured a nearly continuous string of debates on these subjects in recent months.
Similarly, the coronavirus pandemic and the proper response has divided many of us. We cannot ignore that truth.
We do not seek out, stir or stoke the fires of division. But we do not ignore them either. Moore County may historically have been a “quiet” retirement community where one could retire and retreat from the world’s troubles, but it is not so anymore. We are a vibrant, growing community with shifting dynamics and demographics. We are arguing about Critical Race Theory and other cultural issues along with everyone else. We are no oasis, and The Pilot cannot — and will not — ignore these matters and how they impact our community.
“The Pilot is a treasured resource for the citizens of the Sandhills. We trust it to report the facts as they see them,” Connie writes at the end of her column. “But is there more to the Sandhills story to be told? Let’s send some love to the editors and ask for content that would complete the picture of our beautiful communities.”
If there’s one thing newspaper editors and publishers relish, it is more input from their readers. It is the reason why we put our phone numbers and emails at the end of every column. Each of our staff writers does the same thing with every store they write.
Over his 25 years as publisher of The Pilot, David Woronoff has always referred to this paper as “your Pilot.” We are as strong as we are because of the loyal support and engagement of our readers and our advertisers. Relevancy is the coin of our realm, and that is what we seek to achieve through your connection with us.
We must at least be on the right track. Earlier this month, our national industry organization, the National Newspaper Association, recognized us for some top honors in its annual awards contest.
The Pilot — your Pilot — won the top award in its division of community newspapers for best local news coverage and took third place in overall general excellence. You may recall we won the ultimate award — first place in general excellence — three years in a row from 2015 to 2017.
The Pilot and its staff also claimed six other awards in this year’s contest, one of our best national showings ever.
This newspaper is stronger than ever — and busier than ever — but we are always looking for ways to improve what we do for you. So please take Connie up on her suggestion and offer new ideas or stories you’d like to see more of.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
My belief is that a NEWSPAPER should report the news, and I think The Pilot has been doing a great job reporting our local issues. Keep up this good and most important work.
John Misiaszek
I agree, John.
