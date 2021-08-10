If you were considering a move to the Sandhills, you would probably pick up the local newspaper to get a feel for the real estate market.
While you scanned the houses and got attracted to the advertising, you might also get a sense of the character of these communities. Would you like what you see?
If you read between the lines, you begin to see another aspect of our community. Tension and dissension are becoming as popular in Pinehurst as golf. There is more muckraking going on in The Pilot than there is in horse country. Is this a fair reflection of our communities? Is this the first impression we want to make?
Penny Muse Abernathy, the former chair of Journalism and Digital Media Economics at UNC, has published researched over the last few years about the importance of local newspapers and coverage. Her studies discuss the loss of many local papers and the consolidations of many others, leaving “news deserts” with no coverage.
She also describes the importance of local journalism as building “social cohesion, encourages political participation and improves the efficiency and decision-making of local and state government.” Abernathy lauded The Pilot as an engaged community newspaper. Recognizing the importance of The Pilot in our communities, let’s be sure a fair reflection of our character is communicated.
The privately owned Pilot is fortunate to employ outstanding journalists. Each week Mary Kate Murphy attends school board functions to witness and report on the budget, the curriculum, the health of the students and staff, and pandemic protocols. Laura Douglass and Jaymie Baxley report on the Moore County government to inform us about the budget (of course), population growth, environmental infractions, water, sewage and zoning.
These journalists faithfully attend town council meetings and committee functions to inform us of the health and sustainability of our property. Sadly, the uncivil behavior of some attendees gets accurately reported as well.
The Pilot has an important role to play in how we view our neighbors and how visitors view us. It is sad to see that the local news has been reduced to two sections instead of four with lots of large ads and pictures.
As the economic impact of COVID diminishes, can the editors of The Pilot find ways to increase our sense of social cohesion and pride in our neighborhoods? Let’s not rely on social media for our local news and human interest. Let’s light up the pages with content that more accurately conveys our unique experience in the Sandhills.
Where to start? How about the person at the end of your street who makes certain the neighbors have a ride to the doctor? Who are the amazing benefactors who are making the dream of a cancer center a reality? Did you know the Moore County school system created an office for military families to assimilate into this area with all of the student credits and credentials in perfect order? According to US News & World Report, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is now ranked fifth in the state. What a story! Sandhills Community College students can purchase health insurance for $10 a month. How much do you know about the Moore Free Clinic and the person responsible for its success? Why did he move here? Stories about the college, the hospital, the goodwill of our neighbors are regularly reported, but does it balance the negative publicity and comments regarding current events and opinions. Should it?
Why did you move here? Was it the politics? Doubtful.
What was your first impression? Why have you decided to remain here? Each person has a history that would be interesting to learn. Stories of human interest give life to a community and dispel assumptions about what others are thinking and doing.
Common interests and experiences can restore trust in our neighborhoods and associations. The sports coverage in The Pilot seems very comprehensive, full of interesting events and accomplished participants. How about an advice column? Fashion? Home improvement? We have plenty of knowledgeable, experienced people living in the Sandhills to answer questions sent to The Pilot from readers.
We are continually told that all politics is local. National news is a keystroke away but often viewed with skepticism. Discussion of national issues such as opioid addiction or gun control, with emphasis on local implications, might have a more positive effect on local outcome. A weekly report from our representatives in Washington and Raleigh would go a long way in mitigating disinformation. Learning about the people elected to represent you and what motivated them to seek office might offer some understanding and common ground. The Pilot has listed the candidates currently filed to run for office in November of this year. Let’s learn about them. Clearly, they have a story to tell and a passion for our community.
The Pilot is a treasured resource for the citizens of the Sandhills. We trust it to report the facts as they see them. But is there more to the Sandhills story to be told? Let’s send some love to the editors and ask for content that would complete the picture of our beautiful communities.
Connie Lovell is a Pinehurst resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.