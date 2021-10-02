Like many in this community, I spent most of my adult career working on Afghanistan: from tactical-level operations in 2002 near the Pakistan border; building the first units of the Afghan National Army with Maj. Gen. Karl Eikenberry; helping Gen. Stanley McChrystal as he crafted our 2009 strategy; to diplomatic efforts from 2010-2021.
I was able to sit “in the room” during the beginning of each of the four presidential administrations and listen/contribute to the discussion of the future U.S. policy. I have never been impressed by our policy-making process or its flawed outcomes. That is where the main problem lies in how U.S. and NATO involvement ended in Afghanistan.That failed policy cost tens of thousands of lives and brought Afghans — and us — right back to Sept. 10, 2001.
America never understood what we faced in Afghanistan. The public line was that we were fighting terrorists. Many were led to believe there was some kind of civil war going on between the Afghan forward-looking population and the Taliban’s repressive militia. Or that there was some Tajik versus Pashtun battle that we would never solve. Some believed it was a series of tribal grudge matches we would never understand.
The truth was there all along and not one president was willing to face it. Pakistan, our sometimes ally — and, most of the time, enemy — created the Taliban in the 1990s to divide the Afghan people and gain control of the country to allow Pakistan, to keep India out of its backyard, and to train terrorists to fight India, mainly in the Kashmir region. Pakistan is heavily invested in creating religious zealots who use violence to advance its foreign policy. Afghanistan was just one more battleground for Pakistan and we would not accept that fact.
The truth no American leader wanted to accept was obvious. Afghans told us from 2001 onward that no amount of effort in Afghanistan would bring stability if we didn’t address the Pakistan policy of interference. As one noted to me in 2002, “Mr. Jason, you are fighting in the wrong country.”
Pakistan lied to us for 20 years, pretending it was a friend in our fight against terrorists. Yet it provided safe haven, military training, religious brainwashing, recruiting, weapons and explosives to our enemies. The current terrorists sitting in Kabul, with the full support of Pakistan, are the same ones who hunted and killed and maimed our sons and daughters and tens of thousands of our Afghan friends.
So how did America get fooled by Pakistan? Or were we, in fact, fooled or did we just choose not to see the issue? If American policymakers knew that Pakistan was our enemy and that Afghans would never be safe without our presence, then are those leaders guilty of sending our service members to die in a war in the wrong country for two decades?
These are some tough questions that Congress will likely soon ask.
Let me explain how Pakistan gets away with its backstabbing, since I have asked that over the years to senior U.S. government leaders. Pakistan hated America because we abandoned them in the 1990s to resolve the war in Afghanistan after the Soviets left. They hated us even more after 1990 when the U.S. suspended all military assistance and new economic aid through the Pressler Amendment. That was how America reacted to the knowledge that Pakistan was seeking/acquiring nuclear weapons to counter India. The rule required annual certification by the president that Pakistan “does not possess a nuclear explosive device.”
Pakistan played the long-game on Afghanistan upon our return to the region in 2001. It helped us kill or capture some terrorists while it protected others. The Pakistanis convinced every American in Islamabad that they were the civilized people in the region and could be trusted — after all, they did speak the Queen’s English. Pakistan convinced us that we were in the middle of an Afghan civil war between the elected government and the Taliban. Pakistan neglected to mention it was the Taliban’s masters.
When we pushed too hard on Pakistan to get serious about ending support to blacklisted terrorists in Pakistan like the Haqqani network, Pakistan had lots to blackmail us with. Pakistanis would assure us that India and Pakistan would enter a nuclear war if they tried to crack down on the terrorists killing U.S. and NATO soldiers, because they would lose control of the government. They would remind us of the possibility of Pakistan extending its nuclear umbrella, even sharing nuclear secrets with a Middle East state. They would fret about the risk of nuclear theft by the terrorists we were asking them to fight beside us. The civilians would even feign control of the government and worry aloud that if Pakistan fell apart because it fought terrorists with NATO, then a rogue military commander might seize the nuclear weapons. (The military has been running Pakistan for decades.)
Pakistan also regularly threatened to close down our supply lines if we pushed them too hard. In the capitals of NATO nations, Pakistani diplomats and lobby groups worked to influence policy makers to ensure they were always seen as a more responsible long-term South Asian partner than the Afghans could be.
Pakistan was better at public relations. Their messages, and those they carried for the Taliban, won the argument. The war was always a battle of narratives, and the U.S. never even tried to enter the arena. While we sent military forces and wads of cash, the enemies just used propaganda and our own deadlines against us.
During our last days in Afghanistan recently, I was speaking to senior Afghan commanders and government leaders up until the last minute in my role as a journalist. When the Biden administration rejected all the military advice from our Defense Department and chose to remove every bit of uniformed and contracted support to the Afghan military, the end of the war was decided.
Without counterterrorism partners, intelligence and logistics support, and an Air Force maintenance program, the Afghans were doomed. The 19-year-old military could not face the strain of battle with the combined terrorist forces arrayed inside Pakistan with full Pakistani backing. Some Afghan forces fought bravely, but it didn’t matter; their civilian masters had been bought.
When Biden declared a full abandonment, the Afghan civilian leaders (with deep abandonment issues from the 1990s) were left with a choice. Either fight — very alone — the Pakistani-backed terrorists that NATO never took on, or make a deal with the Pakistan/Taliban team that would stop the bloodshed before the invasion fully started. Some civil servants surrendered their territory to the Taliban for tens of thousands of dollars, while other national leaders earned $1 million for their betrayal.
The Afghan military seldom went into battle over the quick few days it took for the Taliban/Haqqani forces to move into Kabul. The Afghan special operations forces and pilots did well, but it was not sustainable and they were ordered to stop fighting. American and NATO simply watched as 20 years of investment were bought by the Pakistan/Taliban team. At this moment the last resistance forces in Afghanistan are running out of steam, as no NATO nation has the stomach to start funding another anti-Taliban force.
The new battle is now underway for Afghanistan. This is the Pakistani battle to get the world to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government and to take the Taliban members off many UN and national terror blacklists. Pakistan tried and failed twice before to get its puppets into the UN.
Having been let down in the past, I have talked to Pakistani intelligence generals, and they are well aware of this failure. It is why they worked so hard for 20 years to gain the upper-hand in the final outcome of our war in Afghanistan. Now we wait to see if the U.S., NATO, or the United Nations will confer legitimacy on a terrorist force that just bought and stole a country.
The Taliban now have a terrorist training camp the size of Texas to launch operations anywhere they want to. Watch to see what naïve nations help them with their long-term mission first.
In case you are not aware of the role of China in this, Pakistan and China call each other “Iron Brothers,” and China is smiling at the idea that it funded Pakistan so Pakistan could support the Taliban in defeating NATO. China is also smiling as South Korea is squirming at the thought of a full Biden-style withdrawal of forces from the peninsula. South Korea would fall even faster than Afghanistan.
The U.S. presidents and Congress, and every NATO nation either never knew what we were doing, or decided to flail about for 20 years despite the knowledge that our efforts were in vain, unless we confronted Pakistan. Either way, some accountability ought to be coming.
I am proud of my cohort of some 800,000 military members who did their best every day for 20 years. We achieved our missions alongside our many partners, but without a national policy that would lead us to a final victory, no amount of military success mattered. Pakistan and China defeated NATO in Afghanistan, and the U.S. is very responsible for that outcome.
Maj. Jason Criss Howk, U.S. Army (ret.), South Asia Foreign Area Officer, lives in Pinehurst and is an author and frequent lecturer.
