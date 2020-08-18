It’s been nearly a year since the last one appeared, Dear Reader, so perhaps you will permit me to indulge in another random list of things I find myself wondering about.
Actually, while I’m on the subject: I wonder when or where the word “random,” originally an adjective meaning “lacking in order, plan or purpose,” got converted (mostly by the younger generation) into something meaning “weird, odd or out of place.” And as if that’s not enough, in some circles, it is now actually used as a noun. As in: “Why are that bunch of randoms hanging around here?” Weird.
Moving on:
- Why do so many of us say the word “asterisk” as if it were instead spelled “asterick”? (Listen, and you’ll see what I mean.) And the same goes for “vulnerable,” which so often loses the “l” and ends up sounding more like “vunnerable” or something.
- Speaking of such things: How did so many American broadcast journalists and politicians ever get started pronouncing the name of the country Ukraine as “YOO-krane”? Bugs me. It’s supposed to be “yoo-KRANE,” with the accent on the second syllable. Actually, in my beloved Russian language (I don’t know about Ukrainian), it’s more like a three-syllable word: “oo-kra-EEN,” which translates roughly as “on the border.”
Allow me a couple of other cranky pronunciation questions, and then I’ll move on:
- Does anyone else but me keep noticing how often people speak about someone “honing in” on something? What they really mean is “homing in,” like a homing pigeon.
- Then there’s Joe Biden’s last name, which is supposed to be pronounced, “BY-dn.” (Just listen to how he and other family members say it.) But at least half of the time these days, broadcast reporters add another vowel and make it sound like, “BY-dun.”
I know, I know. Who cares? Now for a few gripes of other kinds, before I quit bothering you:
- Why do so many amateurs taking pictures with their smartphones routinely hold them in a vertical (tall and narrow) position? The standard format for most photos and other pictures is horizontal. (Just look at your TV, or the screen at the movies.) Vertical is appropriate sometimes, as in portraits or pix of tall buildings or whatever. But if you’re attempting to capture some scene of, say, urban violence in the streets, you need as broad a shot as you can get — not a skinny one with a few people in the middle, a whole lot of sky at the top, and empty pavement at the bottom. I’m just sayin’.
- I may have mentioned these before. But how did we ever get so many commercials for prescription drugs now clogging up every TV channel? They used to be illegal — until some court ruling opened the floodgates. The same goes for those ads in which lawyers attempt to drum up business. And don’t get me started on all those shameful commercials for the North Carolina lottery.
- Speaking of commercials: Does anyone else find all those ones for Liberty Mutual as annoying as I do? For reasons hard to explain, I find myself routinely and instantly changing channels when one of them appears. (And it’s not just because of their endlessly repeated slogan, “Only pay for what you need,” in which the word “only” is grammatically out of place in the sentence — making it sound as if paying is the only thing you have to do.)
Let’s get a couple of local ones in here before I let you go:
- Gotta love that nice, smooth new pavement and all those freshly painted markings along those blocks of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines. Next, could we please do the same thing to that joltingly bumpy stretch of East Connecticut?
- Which reminds me: When can we have some much-needed new paint at the busy intersection of Morganton and Broad? Right now, depending on your direction, parts of it are pretty much like a big sea of gray pavement, with hardly a hint of how some of those lanes are laid out.
Anyway, that’s all for now.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
