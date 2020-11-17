The president’s announcement that he had halted American funding for the World Health Organization, as the world is dealing with a raging pandemic, was an attempt to find a scapegoat.
Urgent and responsible actions are called for instead of destructive and self-serving political finger-pointing. This is particularly true in light of the president’s repeated failed responses to address and ameliorate the current pandemic.
Most Americans know little about the WHO, but its worldwide budget is less than some of America’s largest hospitals. Yet the organization has been remarkable in fighting Ebola, polio, malaria, saving children’s lives against a resurgence of measles and advising the world to be safe from pandemics like COVID-19.
Normally, an American president is a leader in global health, and Democrats and Republicans have often cooperated on a humanitarian agenda. In league with other nations in the WHO, President George W. Bush started a program against HIV that was credited with saving 17 million lives. President Barack Obama helped lead the global effort to end the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. In all accounts, the coordinated global effort of the WHO has been hailed as an example of committed international cooperation — led by the United States. Until now, that is.
The WHO sounded its first warning about the coronavirus as early as Jan. 4 and then repeatedly rang alarm bells, culminating at the end of that month when it declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” It developed an effective diagnostic test for the coronavirus that is used in the majority of countries worldwide, while the United States now continues to struggle in providing a reasonable level of adequate nationwide testing.
Well, Trump has now terminated American contributions to WHO (15 percent of its operating revenue), while our own pandemic preparedness plans have failed to contain the assault of the disease, and the USA has surpassed the world in the devastation of the disease. In the same news conference, the president predicted the number of infections would drop, declared that “it’s going to disappear” and consistently downplayed the virus while talking up the stock market.
Trump’s passivity, even as the WHO and his own advisers warned him of the risks, squandered the chance to acquire more personal protective equipment for essential medical professionals. His likening of COVID-19 to the flu led people to ignore warnings undertaken in other countries and to dangerously participate in public gatherings. That is one reason why the United States has almost 250,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Every day, the WHO saves lives. It has promoted safe childbirth, and the number of women dying in childbirth has been cut almost in half over the last 25 years. It fights genital mutilation and helps women with obstetric fistula.
It is fighting, with considerable success, to identify and combat cervical cancer. It has led the worldwide campaign against polio, another success of countries cooperating in a world-wide effort.
In contrast, our president has provided zero global leadership and is now trying to crush the one organization providing that leadership. Trump’s main complaint about the WHO is that it is too close to China, but incredibly, Trump himself fawned over China’s response to the pandemic. In January, he tweeted, “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus.” And “I want to thank President Xi.”
Before COVID-19, the WHO was focused on too many women dying in childbirth, too many children dying of pathological diarrhea, too much Dengue fever, and too much leprosy. Gutting the WHO will mean more kids dying of malnutrition, more moms dying of cervical cancer and the coronavirus infecting more people in more countries.
Americans have died unnecessarily from COVID-19. But if Trump insists on holding people or institutions accountable, he needn’t denounce the WHO. He need only look in the mirror. If the president had listened to the World Health Organization seven months ago, American lives would have been saved.
Unfortunately, he seems to follow a modus operandi of diverting responsibility by seeking to find a scapegoat. The World Health Organization is the best vehicle available for countries of the globe to centralize their best efforts in addressing international health threats, and we, as Americans, should not only participate fully, but exert leadership in making it the best it can be. We used to do that.
Don Tortorice is a former attorney and professor at the Law School of the College of William and Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.