It’s been just a little over two weeks since I saw Journey in concert, and I haven’t stopped believing — believing that all these geezer acts are still going strong.
OK, “going strong” might be a little gracious. Perhaps “still sustaining their lives and ex-wives” might be more apropos. Through all those years of sex, drugs and rock and roll, the Monsters of Rock are still chopping the air with their guitars, minus all the mid-air leg splits. New tours, new tunes, new members, new knees — even Pink Floyd has new music out after “calling it quits” 26 years ago.
Some slick marketing dudes who probably have a wardrobe of jogging pants and Zegna T-shirts have tried to label these acts as “heritage rock” tours, but let’s dispense with that sales hype. It’s Geezer Rock and Roll, but I like it.
The music and tours these days are dominated by acts most popular in the ‘80s — from Bon Jovi to Journey — but even acts from the 1960s and 1970s are still hitting the stage. In the last six months, I’ve seen Genesis, Dead & Co. and Graham Nash, the latter of whom just crested 80. This week, Catherine and I and the kids are seeing Elton John in Greensboro. Sir Reginald Dwight is a spry 75. Saturday night may still be allright for fighting, so long as we can use our walkers and canes.
Even the geeziest of geezers — The Rolling Stones — have a European tour planned this summer to mark their 60th anniversary. The sun never sets on the British Empire of rock, and certainly not Keith Richards. He’s gonna outlive us all.
Look at some of the “hot” new releases of music. Tears for Fears, last heard from when they exhorted us all to “Shout, Shout, Let It All Out,” has a new album. Same with Jethro Tull. The British prog rock act that debuted in 1968 released “The Zealot Gene” in January, almost 20 years after their last release, “The Jethro Tull Christmas Album.”
New music is out or soon to arrive from Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Soft Cell (Remember “Tainted Love?”), Def Leppard, John Mellencamp, Scorpions, Guns N’ Roses, Bryan Adams and Men Without Hats. Whew, better slow down and pop a heart pill.
I must confess: It is comforting to know the music of our — relative — youth is coming back around for yet another encore. If nothing else, there is the embarrassment factor to one’s child while I’m jumping up and down singing “Rosanna” with Toto, the opening act ahead of the Journey concert. Journey’s opener was supposed to have been Billy Idol, but he begged off for sinus surgery. Old age ain’t for sissies, as my dad was fond of saying.
True, none of these acts are constituted these days the way they used to be. Only one original member of Journey — guitarist Neal Schon — remains. The other performers are good, if not an elaborate and expensive tribute band, but 20,000 Journey fans can’t be wrong, right? The shivers were still real when those opening piano keys of “Don’t Stop Believin’” were struck.
My son will still pump up the volume for Post Malone or Brothers Osborne, but I’ve caught him more than once listening to a playlist of hot hits from the ‘80s. And he can bang his head to “Bohemian Rhapsody” as easily as me, only with less residual neck pain.
Will he have the same affinity for Zach Bryan or Da Baby 40 years from now when they go out on their “20s Reunion Tour”? Maybe. But none of that will compare to the power, the poetry, the memories of Geezer Rock.
It’s easy to cast aspersions at the crass money grab of it all, but then there are the goosebump moments, like when Graham Nash opened his Durham show last month with “Find the Cost of Freedom” and then followed it up with “Military Madness.” Or Genesis, taking its 1980s global commentary hit “Land of Confusion,” and replaying it against the video screen backdrop of men in face masks and rolls of toilet paper raining down.
“This is the time, this is the place // So we look for the future
But there’s not much love to go ‘round
Tell me why this is a land of confusion.”
Geezer Rock: where the handicapped parking spaces are full, the bathroom lines are long, the concerts start and end on time and no one cares about the volume anymore because no one can hear very well anyway. We may be stooped and pooped from climbing stairs to our seats, but the old dudes can still bring it.
Long live rock, be it dead or alive.
