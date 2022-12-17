At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, most of Moore County started going dark, a darkness that lasted for some families up to four days.
While our area often experiences power outages, this instance didn’t allow for preparation. This was an unprecedented, challenging situation impacting our community.
However, while physically the lights were off, our community, as well as those around the state, rose to the occasion and spread light, love, grace, food and warmth through various actions and donations.
This power outage represented a significant challenge for Duke Energy’s transmission employees. The transmission team includes substation technicians, line technicians, relay technicians, as well as heavy haulers and test crews.
In addition, they were supported by distribution line technicians and employees from a wide range of groups all pulling together to make the necessary repairs and equipment replacement at the two damaged substations.
These collaborative efforts ensured power was restored as quickly as possible for 45,000 residential and business customers in Moore County.
On behalf of the Moore County Chamber, its member business and nonprofit organizations in addition to all of Moore County, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Duke Energy Craft Employees and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperative teams for their 24/7 efforts in restoring and repairing the critical infrastructure that was damaged and to bring power back online.
In addition to Duke Energy and the North Carolina Electric Cooperative teams, there was a diverse group of Chamber organizations throughout North and South Carolina that provided resources to our community. I would like personally to thank:
The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce;
The Raleigh Chamber of Commerce;
The Durham Chamber of Commerce;
The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce;
The Dunn Chamber of Commerce;
The Raeford/Hoke Chamber of Commerce;
The Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce;
The Laurinburg Chamber of Commerce;
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce;
The Tri-County Chamber of Commerce;
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce;
The Randleman Chamber of Commerce;
The Rowan Chamber of Commerce; and
The Carolina Association of Chamber Executives.
Along with these chamber organizations, the following companies, in partnership with our Chamber community, provided support throughout the power outage: Mountaire Farms; Energizer; Harris Teeter; Food Lion; AT&T; Verizon; Pepsi Bottling Ventures; and Smithfield Foods.
This list certainly does not capture the numerous organizations and companies that supported our county during this time of need. We thank everyone who assisted.
Lastly and most importantly, I wish to thank the large number of small business owners who embraced our community to provide food, shelter, water and smiles during our time of need.
It is evident Moore County truly knows how to support one another through challenging circumstances. Each of you should be proud of your efforts in making a difference during this extended outage.
As we return to our normal routines, I encourage you to remember our local business and nonprofit community throughout the county. They are the light of our communities, even when darkness descends. Please shop local, support local, donate local and embrace local.
#TogetherWeAreMoore!
Thank you, Moore County, for coming together. May you all have a wonderful and bright holiday season and a successful 2023.
Linda M. Parsons is president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
