My father, like many dads, had a way sometimes with observations of the world. While blinding glimpses of the obvious, they were, however, no less true.
Two stick out to me. Late in life, Dad was fond of saying, “Old age ain’t for sissies.” Dad, who never let political correctness interfere with a good quip, lived almost to 91, so I heard this quite frequently as a new ache or pain took hold. Now I have adopted this expression. The things passed down, right?
The other favorite from Dad was, “There’s nobody like people.” This was usually spurred by some stunningly dumb or outlandish thing someone had done.
Not to be outdone, Mom had her own words of wisdom, including one she’d churn out regularly just before we would run off to play with friends: “If you break a leg, don’t come running home to me.”
Also, on occasions where we’d just be sitting around minding our own business — or looking guilty — Mom would pass by and smack us upside the head or shoulder and say, “That’s for nothing. Just imagine if you did something.”
Today, I’m not above trotting out my own “dadisms” for my kids. My favorite, though not original, gets trotted out to bolster the need to work hard at whatever it is they are currently slacking on. “It’s a long way to the top,” I tell them, “if you wanna rock and roll.”
Yes, I know, AC/DC. But what a fun way of saying, “You have to work hard and pay your dues to achieve success.”
And when the kids complain something’s too hard, I answer back with, “Even a blind squirrel finds acorns.” Translation: Make the effort and look what you can accomplish.
Recently, I asked folks for words of wisdom their fathers — and mothers — laid on them at times.
“Your piece in The Pilot’s Briefing yesterday brought to mind several momisms, including, ‘If Johnny jumped off a cliff’ — or my own mom’s favorite — ‘If Johnny stuck his head in a toilet, would you do the same?’” wrote Pilot columnist Barry Fetzer.
Barry says his wife’s mother also would occasionally make the family “New England Soup” in the summertime. “Eat it,” his wife’s mother would say, “you’ll feel cooler afterwards.”
Barry also sent me a long list of his father’s dadisms, including some zingers. I told Barry I couldn’t steal his material, so hopefully he’ll regale us with them in an upcoming column.
Lyn Austin remembered her parents warning about the bad things that awaited them late at night. One time, even though she was 21 at the time, she asked about staying out til midnight, since curfew was 11:30 p.m.
The response back from her parents: “No ma’am. Nothing good ever happens after midnight.”
“Every time I hear of a late night bar-shooting or at a home party, I think of our parents’ sage opinion,” she said.
Other remembrances:
From Barb Duggan: “It’s better to be alone than to wish you were.”
Bobby Faulk remembers his father, Homer, offering up, “You never know how you look until you have your picture took.”
Mixed in with some of the offerings were what I consider some golden oldies. For instance, Samantha Cunningham says her dad made a point of saying, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” usually right after one of his kids would whine to him something along the lines of “but I didn’t MEAN to!’”
Obert Kennedy’s dad was fond of “Figures don’t lie, but a lot of liars do the figuring.”
From Pat Sheller: “My dad always used to say, ‘If something’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well,’ which served me well growing up.”
Robbie Callaway says his mother had a sure way of fighting negative thinking.
“My mom, Mae Baber Callaway, was raised in Putnam and after her mom died giving birth, she, and her eight brothers and sisters, were raised by her widowed dad, Raymond Baber.
“When I was a child, any time I said ‘I can’t do it,’ she would reply, ‘Can’t never could do nothing.’
“All though life it stuck with me,” Callaway said. “When I was selected to run government relations for Boys and Girls Clubs of America, I shared that mantra with my team. They quickly made posters and paraphernalia quoting my mom.
“It was a helpful force as we raised over $1 billion to share with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout America.”
I end with a favorite from my mother, never known for her overconfidence. The expression got me through many a college exam and set me up for a life of tempered enthusiasm.
“Don’t expect much,” she’d say, “and you won’t be disappointed, but you might be pleasantly surprised.”
Kids say the darnedest things, but moms and dads have words to live by. It just may take us becoming a mom or dad to see that.
