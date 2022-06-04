Repeat after me: “I want my property taxes to go up.” Hmmm, let’s try that again; I couldn’t hear you. “I want my property taxes to go up.”
Again, nothing but crickets. So if no one says they want their property taxes to go up, why have our local elected officials been following policies that will ensure that property taxes go up?
This was one of my takeaways from the May 24 “round table discussion” sponsored by the Moore County Board of Commissioners concerning growth across the county. Beginning presentations focused on very technical responses to concerns from the developers and builders relating to speeding up permit processing.
The county staff was almost apologetic regarding the fact that they can’t push permits out the door fast enough to satisfy these folks. But then came the real kicker when the home builders had a chance to present. They revealed that they have been holding meetings with the county staff in an effort to change the process so that they can build more “affordable homes.”
I was struck that there was no question as to why these low tax-value homes are being built here, only that they should be built faster and cheaper.
After the break, people spoke up who do not have a vested financial interest in the development locomotive that is barreling down on our county. Concerns were expressed about who pays for expanding roads to handle all of the additional traffic, and for new schools to deal with increasing numbers of students. Unfortunately, the format offered little chance to really discuss the concerns of existing residents of Moore County.
However, a few questions showed there are at least some people concerned about the growth deluge and its physical and financial impacts. They are very right to raise these questions.
Now mind you, I am not a “no growth” supporter. I have long been supportive of quality growth.
In the physical sense, I think mixed-use development mandated by our local zoning jurisdictions will result in a better living environment that reduces traffic and makes for a more pleasant place to live. Good examples of this locally are the current efforts by the village of Pinehurst to create detailed plans for the Village Place and Pinehurst South areas because they include a mix of uses within them, including residential.
Bad examples locally are what Southern Pines has allowed to occur along Morganton Road, where single-use buildings are surrounded by a sea of parking. Town officials seem to have picked up the same zoning regulations that produced the 1970s suburban sprawl that characterizes Fayetteville to this day. While County Commissioner Nick Picerno stated at the meeting that people don’t want Moore County to become like Fayetteville, Southern Pines’ elected officials would seem to disagree.
In the financial sense of supporting balanced quality growth, I think that we really need to ask ourselves if we want to continue this headlong plunge into becoming a bedroom community for out-of-county employers. As we have gotten new residents from people escaping Fayetteville but who still work there, we now face the further prospect of becoming a bedroom community for the Moncure mega site, where a Vietnamese automotive manufacturer has announced plans for the state’s first automotive manufacturing facility.
And this is where higher property taxes rear their ugly head. Low tax-value homes for employees of out-of-county employers do not generate enough tax revenue to pay their own way, both from a capital perspective of building new schools, roads and other public facilities and from an annual operating cost standpoint.
So there are only two choices if we become a bedroom community. Either property taxes go up or we build our own tax base to offset the financial impact of the service demands of our bedroom community residents.
And this latter choice is where our elected officials have let us down.
By allowing housing growth to serve out-of-county employers and not investing in economic development to grow our tax base, our elected officials are creating the conditions that ensure property taxes will go up, likely at the same time that public service quality goes down (more traffic and overcrowded public facilities like schools.)
The one ray of hope that I see is that some residents are starting to raise questions about this headlong rush into this financially unviable growth, and at least some elected officials like Commissioners Quis and Picerno are starting to listen to them. For all our sakes, let’s hope there are more officials waiting in the wings to grapple with this foundational problem.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
Moore County invests $105,000 / year with their economic development partner, Partners in Progress, to develop and promote commercial and industrial growth here in Moore County. Other municipalities in Moore County contribute another about $250,000 toward the effort. Total PIP budget, $350,000 per year. Chatham County invests over $1,800,000 per year in their economic development effort. Where is Moore County's industrial park? Frankly, it doesn't even appear to be sitting on somebody's drawing board.
John Misiaszek
