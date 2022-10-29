One does not go to Rome planning to come back with a greater appreciation of death.
The sweetness of life — la dolce vita — is all around The Eternal City. It is its culture, its architecture, its art, the pulse that revels in the joy of creation and existence. Nothing is rushed; everything is savored. So how does mortality fit into this?
The Romans have been living and dying for close to 3,000 years or so. They’ve gotten pretty good at both and each is appreciated in its own rite.
Of course, we have our own deal with mortality. The closest we’ll come to this fete of fatality comes tomorrow, with Halloween. All Hallow’s Eve, as it is known in longer form, has a tradition steeped in our relationship with the dead and departed souls returning for a visit. Today, of course, it’s mostly a bacchanalia of sugar and overpriced home decor.
Ruin and revival are everywhere in the ancient world. Wherever you direct your eyes, you see it all around you, from the recovered rubble of ancient bath houses to the beautiful marble floors and columns in opulent cathedrals — marble that once graced the Colosseum, Roman Forum and other spaces until it was scavenged.
Death — whether of life or purpose — was not the end. Everything old was made new again in The Eternal City. Romans believed that no matter what happened in the rest of the world, their city would exist for all time.
American pop culture — not the least being the movie “Dead Poets Society” — popularized the old Latin expression “carpe diem,” or “seize the day.” Its meaning has been intended over time to caution us to make the most of our time on Earth.
But that is only half the story. You can’t talk about life if you do not talk about death.
Romans had a way of looking at the concept through the expression “memento mori,” or “remember you die.” The words give context to life, that everything is ephemeral, existing within a finite space, only to soon join the infinite beyond.
Perhaps nowhere is life — and death — so revered in Rome as in the Capuchin Crypt, located just off Piazza Bernini.
The crypt contains several rooms beneath the church of Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini. The Capuchin friars are a religious order connected to the Franciscans. (Fun fact: The cappucino you drink takes its name from the color of the order’s robes.)
When the friars moved to this particular church about 400 years ago, they took with them the Earthly remains of 3,700 of their deceased friar brothers. But rather than rebury the remains, friars took the bones and, over the course of several rooms, arranged them across the walls and ceilings as beautiful artwork.
Arrays of flowers and baroque-like patterns emanate from the remains of hip joints, finger bones, femurs, ulnas, etc. Along the walls, stacks of skulls and larger bones are arranged in artful displays along with several mummified remains of friars still wearing the robes in which they were buried.
In the crypt, soil was brought in from Jerusalem. As friars died, they were buried in this soil for about 30 years, then exhumed to make way for “new decedents.” The exhumed remains were then added to the ongoing artistry, an act that wasn’t prohibited until the late 1800s.
A plaque in the crypt reads: “What you are now, we used to be.
What we are now, you will be.”
It is a beautiful, meditative, reverential — and, yes, slightly creepy — experience. You emerge into the light and the hustle and bustle of everyday Rome, the funereal shroud lifted from your spirit. It is as though you have been taken through the valley of the shadow of death and passed back to the way of the living. La dolce vita.
Perhaps that is the benefit of living among the Ancient World, of being reminded of the impermanence of one’s existence. Wherever you go in Rome, whatever you see, you are reminded that we are all just minute fractions of a second in the clock of time. What are you going to do while you’re here? How are you going to make this count?
Memento mori. Carpe diem.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
