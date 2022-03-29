In 1956, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev said of the United States, “We will bury you.” It was not an idle comment, as the USSR was gaining strength and successfully spreading communism around the world.
The intensity of the rhetoric built until 1962, when Khrushchev threatened to station nuclear weapons in Cuba, 90 miles from our shores, thereby bringing the world to the brink of nuclear confrontation.
In 1965, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara proposed that the guarantee of mutual annihilation could serve as an effective deterrent. Mutual Assured Destruction, or MAD, is the notion that a nuclear attack by one would be met with an overwhelming nuclear counterattack, such that both attacker and defender would be annihilated. There is great wisdom in the MAD concept, but how would it work today in a different setting?
After Russian President Vladmir Putin issued the order to invade Ukraine, he sent a warning that interference in his “special military operation” would be met with “consequences never encountered in your history.” Make no mistake, he was figuratively pointing a finger directly at the United States.
In May of 2021, it is believed the Russians conducted a proof-of-concept limited cyber attack on the U.S. when it shut down the Colonial Pipeline and caused temporary gas shortages for half of the East Coast.
When President Biden met with Putin a month later, Biden presented Putin with a list of 16 critical infrastructure “entities” that must be “off-limits.”
Fast forward to today and ask the question, are debilitating economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. considered “interference” to Putin’s invasion? Doing nothing in response to Putin’s threat is not a viable option.
President Biden should pick up the phone, call Putin today and tell him the following:
“President Putin, we are certain that your people conducted the cyberattack on our pipeline. At that time, I provided you with a list of critical entities that are off-limits to cyber warfare. I am calling today to expand that list and inform you that any cyber attack on any entity is absolutely unacceptable.
“My intelligence people have given me a clear picture of your offensive cyber warfare capabilities and I want to assure you that our capabilities, in the event of a necessary counter attack, are significantly more sophisticated and can be delivered on a massive scale.
“The leaders of the world believe your invasion is a gross violation of international law and we, collectively, are imposing sanctions to encourage you to cease operations immediately. Your warning to the world that, ‘Interference would be met with consequences never encountered in your history’ is highly threatening rhetoric.
“If a cyber attack occurs against the U.S., you are hereby informed that, unless another country takes credit for the actions, we will assume the attack came from you and our immediate and massive counter-attack will bring down your country.
“Additionally, Iraq and North Korea have publicly stated their desire to destroy us; if you have contact with those countries, I would advise you to make sure they do not conduct a cyberattack on the U.S. causing us, in the absence of knowing otherwise, to blame you for the incursion and launch our counterattack on Russia.
“This is not a threat, this is a promise. My number one priority as president of the United States is the safety and security of our people and I will take any actions against an aggressor to successfully fulfill my responsibilities in that regard. This subject is neither up for further discussion nor negotiation, consider yourself fully informed of my position and intent on this subject.”
Does our military have a counter offensive cyber warfare capability? I assume so. If so, is it as sophisticated and massive as asserted above? I don’t know the answer and it doesn’t matter.
Granted, creating a false narrative about our capability won’t make it real but it may instantaneously create a cyber MAD scenario, which is critical at this point in time.
Here is one good example of why Biden should make the call. There are 30 substations in the U.S. that play a critical role in the nation's electricity grid. A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission report says, "Destroy nine interconnection substations and the entire United States grid could be down for at least 18 months, probably longer." Experts say such an attack would be "irrecoverable.”
MAD as a deterrent is nothing more than creating fear in the mind of an adversary that a first strike option has unacceptable risk. We need cyber MAD now.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. U.S. Army, retired, is the author of “Vision to Execution.”
