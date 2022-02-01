A recent poll by Morning Consult revealed that one-third of the American population believes our election process is unfair. These past 23 months have exposed our state and federal institutions to extreme scrutiny. Close examination of election laws, public education and the justice system have revealed deep flaws in these institutions. When the Band-Aid was ripped off our election process, we observed all manner of misadventure.
In 2018, Stacey Abrams ran a brilliant campaign for governor of Georgia. Much was written about her success in motivating and changing the way Georgia citizens vote. Her great knowledge of grass-roots politics, learned at the knee of her family of ministers combined with her extensive education and experience, has forever changed the way campaigns are managed.
Abrams lost that election by 55,000 votes, but she failed to concede that fact. She must believe that the election was unfair. Seems to be a trend.
In 2020, an unprecedented flood of private donations was made directly to state and county boards of elections targeting key counties in battleground states.
The largest source of those private donations, $400 million, was given by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, routed through two nonprofit political action committees, Center for Tech and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Zuck Bucks.
Because of COVID-19, 2,500 counties in 47 states accepted direct, private funding to ensure “safe and reliable” voting during the pandemic. The attempt to re-engineer our election process under the righteous guise of public safety seems an effort to pre-empt an outcome.
The Wall Street Journal reported that “33 counties in North Carolina plus the State Board of Elections received a combined total of $7.5 million.” Roughly $6.1 million was paid to poll workers and voter information drives, not personal protective equipment as advertised.
Federal law states “charitable dollars cannot have the intent or effect of influencing a partisan election,” said Cleta Mitchell, senior legal fellow at the Conservative Partnership Institute. Public documents now reveal that in key states, only 1-3 percent of these funds were used for health-related expenses.
The problem is not partisan. Lots of people have lots of money to handicap an election if they wish. This gambit has not happened in previous elections but will live on in North Carolina polling places with the endorsement by Gov. Roy Cooper. Several states have enacted laws to restrict or ban this type of leverage but Cooper last November vetoed similar legislation. The General Assembly currently doesn’t have enough votes to overturn the veto, so the financial contributions are still allowed.
Voters expect to engage in a fair election process. Private citizens make direct donations to a candidate, political party or an advocacy group within certain government restrictions. But when private funds invade the public board of elections system for whatever reason, they have the potential to corrupt. Consider: Who decides where the money will go? Who will benefit? Who will not?
Glenda Clendenin, who recently retired after 35 years as director of the Moore County Board of Elections, refused to accept a $10,000 private donation.
“Other counties accepted these funds but I could not be sure where the money came from,” she told me. “Our board would not even accept a free drink or dinner.”
The contribution made by the Zuckerbergs’ foundations favored “blue” states over “red,” in one instance by a 5-1 margin. This practice gets murky because there is no mechanism for accountability. Our system was not designed to accept “charitable contributions” to public government systems.
As the mid-term election cycle approaches, many challenges to our system are already in play. Voter ID in North Carolina is caught up in an appeal by the NAACP. Primary elections are already delayed due to redistricting challenges, inconveniencing candidates ready to hit the trail. In the U.S. Senate, the filibuster rule was maligned with the intent of lowering the bar and passing new voting regulations with a simple majority.
Much will be asked of the voter this year and one will need to be prepared.
Some will say private funding is necessary to be sure that all people can vote safely, and all votes are properly counted. Others will discuss the use of private funding to influence voters in ways antithetical to our constitution.
Arguments abound regarding voter ID, early voting, absentee ballots, military ballots — the list is long. When a third of the voting public believes that our election system is failing, we must consider remedies.
There is much information available to satisfy any argument on who benefits from private funding. Very likely, the party in power gains the most.
Connie Lovell lives in Pinehurst.
